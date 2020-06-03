The Veterans with Puerto Rico company congratulates the renowned Puerto Rican actress, producer, director and screenwriter Roselyn Sánchez for the launch of the medium-length film Satos, which premieres tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. on Mega TV.

According to José Ismael Irizarry, president of the company, the artistic piece promotes empathy and solidarity, values ​​that coincide with the mission of the Un Sato con Sentido project.

“Through Un Sato with Sense we promote the development of wellness activities where emotional support is provided to the veterans community on the island, through service dogs,” said Irizarry. “The objective is to train satos dogs rescued from the streets, so that they can become service dogs that support our veterans in Puerto Rico,” added the also director of the project.

A Sato with Sense facilitates coordination between veterans who require the support of service dogs, covering the expenses related to their training. The funds to carry out this important social work are administered by the Community Foundation and are part of the PGA Legacy Fund, which was established with a contribution in the will of an anonymous donor.

“We recognize that in order to educate and create awareness of these social issues, it is essential to have the opportunity to tell the stories of human interest that identify us as a people. For this reason, we thank Roselyn Sánchez for her solidarity and empathy, ”said the veteran.

Irizarry added that as part of the legacy he wishes to establish with Un Sato con Sentido, he has joined forces with the creative team of the company Share the Chair, who will help him develop stories of social impact, to support these efforts through educational materials and audiovisuals.

To learn more about this project or collaborate with a donation, you can write to [email protected] or access www.veteranosconpr.com.

