They test the AirCar Prototype 1, the first “flying car”: it traveled 52 miles in 35 minutes



The Air Car can carry up to two passengers and with a button it can unfold or contract its wings to be a car or plane.

It seems that science fiction is catching up with us and that vehicles that were once a dream are now becoming reality.

And it is that in Slovakia the AirCar Prototype 1, an automobile-aircraft vehicle, met one of its major milestones by achieving a full 35-minute flight from Nitra International Airport to Bratislava International Airport.

The AirCar, owned by the company Klein Vision, completed its 142nd successful landing in Bratislava at 6:05 am on June 28, after an uninterrupted journey of 52 miles with an average speed of 105 miles per hour.

After landing, With the click of a button on the dash, the plane was transformed into a sports car in less than three minutes and was driven by its inventor, Professor Stefan Klein and co-founder, Anton Zajac, to the center of Bratislava.

“Professor Stefan Klein is the world leader in the development of easy-to-use flying cars,” said Dr. Branko Sarh, Senior Technical Member of Boeing Co.

“The automated transition from a road vehicle to an aerial vehicle and vice versa, unfolding, retracting the wings and the tail is not only the result of pioneering enthusiasm, the innovative spirit and courage; it is the result of excellent engineering and professional knowledge, ”added Dr Sarh.

The AirCar Prototype 1 is equipped with a 160 horsepower BMW engine, with fixed propeller, ballistic parachute and is equipped to transport up to two people.

“This flight begins a new era of dual transport vehicles. It opens up a new category of transport and restores to the individual the freedom originally attributed to cars, ”commented Professor Klein after leaving the AirCar cabin in Bratislava.

For his part, Anton Zajac, co-founder of Klein Vision, pointed out that “AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept; flying at 8,200 feet at a speed of 100 knots, has made science fiction a reality“.

Under the supervision of the Civil Aviation Authority, the AirCar has completed more than 40 hours of test flights, including steep 45-degree turns and stability and maneuverability tests. AirCar Prototype 1 has flown at 8,200 feet and has reached a maximum cruising speed of 118 mph (103 knots).

The creators of the concept also discussed the AirCar Prototype 2, a model that is in pre-production, which will be equipped with a 300 horsepower engine and will receive EASA CS-23 aircraft certification with an M1 road permit. With its variable pitch propeller, it is expected that the Prototype 2 has a cruising speed of 186 mph and a range of 621 miles.

