A scanning electron micrograph of a dying cell infected with coronavirus particles, in orange.

By Carl Zimmer

In the early 1950s, psychiatrists began treating schizophrenia with a new medication called chlorpromazine. Seven decades later, the drug is still used as antipsychotic.

But now scientists have discovered that the drug, also known as Torazina, you can do something completely different. You can stop the new coronavirus that causes invasion of cells with COVID-19.

Driven by the spread of the pandemic, research teams have been analyzing thousands of medications to see if they have this unexpected potential to fight the coronavirus. They have tested the drugs on cell plates, and a few dozen candidates have passed the first test.

They are surprisingly diverse. Some, like the chlorpromazineThey have been used for years, not for viral infections, but for conditions like cancer, allergies, arthritis, and even irregular menstrual periods. Other drugs have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but have already been shown to be safe in clinical trials. Your background could help them get approved faster than a medicine designed from scratch.

Fragments of remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

As researchers publish the results of these promising drugs, they are beginning to test animals and people to see how well they work.

“I’m going to be brutally honest with you: 95 to 98% of these are going to fail,” said Sumit K. Chanda, a virologist at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in La Jolla, California. “But we only need one or two.” The strategy that Chanda and other researchers are using is known as “Drug reprogramming”. It has a history that began decades before COVID-19 appeared. In 1987, for example, the anticancer drug zidovudine became the first FDA-approved drug against HIV.

The most obvious drugs to reuse against the new coronavirus are those that work against other viruses. A high-profile antiviral that is being investigated is remdesivir, that Gilead Sciences previously tested – without success – as a antiviral against Ebola.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s chief infectious disease scientist, announced that a clinical trial showed that remdesivir can reduce mortality rate of COVID-19 and may shorten the duration of the disease.

But over the years, researchers have found that some drugs that originally had nothing to do with viruses also turn out to be good antivirals.. It is difficult to say in advance which ones have this hidden power.

“We don’t know much about why drugs do what they do,” said Matthew Frieman, a virologist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

In 2012, another coronavirus disease known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, emerged. Frieman responded by initiating a pharmacology study. He and his colleagues tested 290 FDA-approved drugs and found that 27 of them blocked the MERS virus so that it does not infect the cells. They also proved effective against the related coronavirus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Frieman and colleagues have now tested those drugs against the new coronavirus, and they have made a preliminary report that 17 of them were promising. Along with chlorpromazine, they include medications for disorders as varied as Parkinson’s disease and leukemia.

© clarin.com

A worker reviewing chloroquine phosphate production in China last month. (China, via Associated Press)

Recently, Chanda’s team in California began a gigantic search for medications for the use of COVID-19 on their own. They soaked the infected cells with 13,000 compounds and looked for the ones that slowed down the virus. They then reduced these candidates by decreasing their doses, to mimic the levels that would end up in a patient’s lungs.

On April 17, Chanda’s team reported in a report, which has not yet been reviewed by a magazine, that six drugs were particularly promising, including one for osteoporosis and another that has been investigated as a treatment for arthritis.

Another team has been trying to find drugs that work against the coronavirus – and also learn why they work.

The team, led by Nevan Krogan at the University of California, San Francisco, has focused on how the new coronavirus takes over our cells at the molecular level.

The researchers determined that the virus manipulates our cells. looking at least 332 of our own proteins. By manipulating those proteins, the virus get our cells to make new viruses.

Krogan’s team found 69 drugs that target the same proteins in our cells as the virus. They published the list in an article not yet published last month, suggesting that some may be effective against COVID-19.

The researchers sent the compounds to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and to the Pasteur Institute in Paris. Those labs tested them on infected cells.

Brian Shoichet, a UCSF pharmaceutical chemist who helped build the list, was well aware of the frequency with which drug reuse fails.

“I had no hope,” he said.

It turned out that most of the 69 candidates failed. But in both Paris and New York, researchers found that nine drugs they brought down the virus.

“The things we find are 10 to 100 times more powerful than remdesivir,” said Krogan. He and his colleagues published their findings Thursday in the journal. Nature.

Surprisingly, the drugs hit the mark only twice.

One group temporarily stops the creation of new proteins within cells. This group includes molecules that are being tested as cancer drugs, such as ternatin-4 and Zotatifin.

Shoichet speculated that these compounds deprive the virus of the proteins it needs to make. new copies of himself. This attack can suddenly stop the viral production line.

“Viruses are actually delicate beasts”, said.

The other compounds are housed in a pair of proteins known as Sigma-1 and Sigma-2 receptors. These receptors are part of the cell’s communication network, helping the cell to withstand stress in its environment.

Why does the new coronavirus need to manipulate Sigma receptors? “We don’t really know”Shoichet said.

One possibility is that the virus uses Sigma receptors to cause a cell to produce more oily molecules that form membranes for new viruses.

Among the substances that act on Sigma receptors and block the virus, the researchers found, the hormone progesterone and drugs clemastine and chloperastine, both used against allergies.

Additionally, Krogan said that all of Frieman’s candidates, including chlorpromazine, are targeting Sigma receptors. A third of Chanda’s candidates do, too, he said.

The researchers also tested the dextromethorphan, a drug targeted at Sigma receptors in many brands of cough syrup. They were surprised to find that, at least in their cell samples, it actually worsened this coronavirus infections.

In their work, the researchers raised the possibility that COVID-19 patients may want to avoid dextromethorphan. Krogan emphasized that further studies would be needed to see if it actually increases coronavirus infection in humans. “But if it was me “, he said, to be cautious, “I wouldn’t be taking these cough syrups.”

Medications for malaria

The antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine act on the Sigma receptor. Krogan’s team discovered that they were also fighting the virus in cells. Those compounds were praised by the president Donald trump for weeks even though there is no firm evidence that they have helped cure COVID-19.

Frieman and Chanda also found that chloroquine-related medications worked well enough to slow down the virus in cell cultures. But Chanda found that they didn’t work as well as the six compounds that top their list.

Chanda expressed skepticism about chloroquine medications, noting her failure against other viruses.

“We have been through this many times”, said. “I would be happy to be wrong about this.”

Last week, the FDA issued a warning against the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital environment or clinical trial. That’s because the drug has a well-known risk of causing irregular heart rhythms.

In their new study, Krogan and colleagues did an experiment that could explain this risk at the molecular level.

They found that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine bind not only to Sigma receptors, but to a heart protein called hERG, which helps control heartbeat.

“I think it is a rational argument,” said Frieman, who was not involved in the study of Nature. “Chloroquine does many things in the cell”.

Krogan and colleagues found that other compounds target Sigma proteins in a way more promising.

An experimental anticancer compound called PB28 is 20 times more powerful than hydroxychloroquine against the coronavirus, for example. But you are much less likely to cling to the HERG protein.

Chanda said the PB28 in particular “looks really fantastic.”

Krogan said studies are underway to test the drug in hamsters to see if that promise holds. Frieman and colleagues are beginning their own animal studies, as well as testing drugs on a chip lined with human lung cells.

Timothy Sheahan, a virologist at the University of North Carolina who was not involved in the new studies, warned that they will be needed more tests to make sure these promising drugs are safe to give to patients devastated by COVID-19.

Cancer drugs, for example, can be “like a blow to your body,” he said. “Are you going to want to do that when someone is really sick?” In addition to animal testing and clinical trials, researchers are now planning to adjust the structure of these drugs to see if they can work even more effectively against the virus.

“Now we go crazy trying to make them more powerful”, Krogan said.

