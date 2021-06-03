They tell him on WhatsApp that “now the thing is to get caught”, for the conversation and ends in a big way

Image of a mobile screen. (Photo: Getty Images)

Conversations on WhatsApp are a fixture on Twitter and on any social network. The slightest screenshot delights other users and from the first moment it is capable of accumulating thousands of likes.

This time the leading role has fallen to a young woman who has published the great WhatsApp conversation she has had with another person.

They wrote in two different messages that “now the thing is to get caught.” She, who thought that the phrase was going to stay there, responded with a categorical “no” believing that she was referring to falling in love.

But he rushed, as they continued the phrase “now the thing is to get caught” with “a fart.” Then the gesture changed him and he reacted with a concise “ah”.

The screenshot with those WhatsApp messages has accompanied them with what that ah meant, in case there was any doubt: “Oh yes.”

His message has exceeded 3,500 likes in just over half a day, since the conversation took place late on Wednesday.

