They talk and enjoy the yellow neckline of Adamari López, on Telemundo

Adamari López and her new figure do not stop giving something to talk about, and now that the Puerto Rican is leaner, her followers are really fascinated with the image that she has been consolidating in recent months. Signs continue to make dresses that they consider too youthful. And it seems that many prefer it more daring and sexy, than “simply” flirtatious with flowery garments, nothing close to the body.

Today on the morning show on Telemundo, the host was seen wearing a yellow shirt with a deep v-neckline. But also the garment was yellow, thus showing that she trusts her beauty a lot, alluding to an old saying about women who wear yellow. The piece was combined with black pants with a ribbon at the waist. She left her hair down, combed to the side and accompanied the rest of her outfit with gold jewelry.

“Bella”, How beautiful “,” You are beautiful “,” You are beautiful “, say some followers. While others are not only delighted with her physical beauty, but also with her smile and charisma: “Thank you for every morning brightening my days with your beautiful smile”; They also consider it important to note that now she looks even more flamboyant with clothes that really flatter her: “Very elegant as always. Much health and love that God continues to bless her greatly ”. While others applaud that, according to them, Adamari López is following the advice of her fans: “Linda, thank God you took advice from your people who admire you in the way you dress.”

