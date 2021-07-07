They talk about the Jorge Ramos scandal in Gossip No Like and question his credibility

In Gossip No Like, Javier Ceriani applauds that Jorge Ramos, as a journalist, makes use of his profession and work to question the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. And it is that in the last hours the head of Univision Noticias is at the center of the controversy, after having rebuked the Aztec president for the numerous deaths that hit Mexican society. AMLO openly denied many of Ramos’s arguments, he denied to some extent the massacres in Mexico. But the journalist did not let him go and clearly reminded him: “And what about Zacatecas, Aguililla and Reynosa?”

Ramos made use of the information that AMLO’s government team provides publicly, but the president questions whether these figures, his own figures, are reliable.

The debate between Andrés Manuel and Jorge Ramos has gone viral on social networks, especially because the journalist makes the president see that he can no longer defend himself by pointing out the previous governments, and indicated that the crime figures during his term would be at about to surpass those of Enrique Peña Nieto.

Ramos was clear: “He cannot say that he has 100 deaths a day and that this is a success,” he told the president of Mexico.

Now, this same journalistic clarity has been demanded of him on another issue, one that made the popularity of Gossip No Like look on the rise, since they put in evidence sexual harassment of which some guests had been invited to the program “El Gordo y la Flaca”, by Enrique Albis, whoever was for several years, producer of the same.

On this they have demanded a position from Ramos. On this they have demanded an answer. Because of their silence on this issue, they question their credibility. They want that just as he faced the president of a nation, he also faced the presidents of his own chain demanding justice.

