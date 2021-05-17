They talk about dictators and the end of the conversation is pure surrealism

A young woman talking on her cell phone. (Photo: Getty Images)

The tweeter named after the third wife of the Roman Emperor Augustus, Livia Drusila Julia Augusta, has shared what is undoubtedly one of the strangest conversations in memory.

The exchange of messages, as you can see in the screenshot that he has attached, began with the other person making a complaint about historians: “I don’t understand why you in history try to convince that Julius Caesar was not the first emperor … ”.

An hour later, the tweeter replied that it was not and explained the reasons: “Julius Caesar was only a dictator, he never acquired the title of Princeps [primer ciudadano], basically because he was assassinated before it was created ”.

The conversation at that time stalled and the other user responded by asking him how he is going to be a dictator. “Franco plan?”, He even said.

However, there the conversation took a 180º turn and the unknown user quickly changed the subject: “Hey, I’m not going to cheat on you, you’re very hot, where are you from?”

The publication with the screenshot of the conversation has gone viral on Twitter and has already had more than 13,000 likes.

