They take the lives of relatives of Alfredito Olivas, regional singer

The heartbreaking event that allegedly relates to relatives of the musician from Band, Alfredo Olivas with three people lifeless and two hybrids, including two infants, was registered this Saturday morning in Zapopan Jalisco.

Strong rumors assure that the attacks in this situation who lost their lives in the altercation would be family of interpreter of regional mexicanThis is not the first time that he has been related to this type of situation.

According to the information provided by the Public Security Directorate of the Municipality of Zapopan to the newspaper DEBATE, the event took place at 11:26 am today on the Manuel Gómez Morín Peripheral of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Jalisco.

Same where an adult man, two adult women and two minors were traveling in a van from South to North when they were attacked by an armed commando at the height of 5 de Mayo Street in the San Juan de Ocotán neighborhood, which It is located at the exit of the city of Guadalajara going to Tepic.

After the report issued to the police authorities, they arrived finding in the place a Cadillac Escalade black color, closed, model 2021 and inside the five unconscious people that we mentioned previously, due to the wounds of @rma de fuego they received.

When the paramedics of Municipal Medical Services arrive and corroborate the death of a male, apparently named Irving Olivas, a female; both adults, as well as a child of 1 year 8 months who, according to the police report, also had impacts on his body.

Still alive, two more people were found: an older woman who said she was the domestic employee of the assaulted family, who presented bruises, and another 4-year-old boy, who presented an injury to the ring finger of one of her hands.

Derived from a premeditated event, the truck has multiple impacts, in addition, it ended up crashed into the retaining wall of the subway that is located at the intersection of Periférico and Calle 5 de Mayo.

Until the publication of this note, the identity of those responsible for the event is unknown, however, in social networks it has been unofficially disseminated that the man who, together with his wife and son, was killed, could be a brother of singer Alfredito Olivas, who in March 2015 was also injured by b @ la during a concert he was performing in Parral, Chihuahua.

For its part, the Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office has reported that it has already opened an investigation folder to find the gunmen.

This unfortunate fact makes the audience on social networks remember that the singer has been related to this type of illegal actions of organized crime on several occasions, however, the singer for his part has always denied this type of accusation.

One of the most notorious times was when in his native Sonora some messages appeared repeatedly accusing Alfredo Olivas and his father of being the heads of a criminal group related to organized crime.

In the blankets hung in pedestrian crossings, it is mentioned that among those responsible for generating a dispute between these groups in the municipalities of Cajeme, Empalme, Ciudad Obregón and Guaymas are the group singer and his father, Alfredo Olivas.

Until now, the artist has not commented on the matter on his social networks, but his followers have already left him mourning messages.