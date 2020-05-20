It is not Calle Núñez de Balboa, it is the center of Valladolid. The protests against the social communist government are spreading every day in more cities in Spain. About 300 people have gathered this Tuesday in the center of the capital of Pisuerga demanding the resignation of Pedro Sánchez for its management during the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus with a large flag as symbol.

The call, which had circulated throughout the afternoon on the various social networks, brought together numerous people on General Ruiz and Dos de Mayo Street, emulating the mobilizations of the last days in the Salamanca neighborhood in Madrid to the cry of “Pedro Sánchez resigns!”.

Attendees displayed a great flag of Spain, which flew respecting the safety distance of more than two meters. Meanwhile, others wanted to protest with a pan, which many followed from the balconies of their houses.

It was the last and most numerous of a series of protests that have been going on for several weeks on the balconies of Valladolid and that last Saturday they took to the streets with a massive demonstration in front of the Cortes of Castilla y León.

The Socialist Council Oscar Puente It deployed a wide device to control that the assistants maintained the distance measures and that they did not cut the traffic of the roads.

Upcoming demonstrations

For his part, Castilla y León has banned protests called by the Vox political formation for next Saturday, May 23. This was resolved by the Government Delegation, after collecting several reports from the Ministry of Health that appreciated a “risk to public health” due to the agglomeration it could entail.

Most of the Castilian territory of Leon still continues in the phase 0 of de-escalation, –Together with the Community of Madrid and Barcelona–. For this reason, the Delegation’s decision was agreed with the nine provincial subdelegations, in charge of compiling the reports, both health and security forces.