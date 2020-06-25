The events occurred shortly before the Justice Decree, a package of legal reforms, was approved

Rome.- The deputy Italian Vittorio Sgarbi today he was expelled from the Chamber of Deputies for profiting abuse from his seat during a debate and, when refusing to leave the chamber, he was taken out loaded by four officials.

The events occurred shortly before the Justice Decree, a package of legal reforms, was approved. During the debate, Sgarbi, in the Mixed Group with his centrist party « Noi con l ‘Italy« , the intervention of the deputy Michele Bordo, of the Democratic Party, one of the formations of the Government coalition, launching abuse from your seat.

When listening to him, the vice president of the Chamber, María Carfagna, who moderated the session, asked him to leave the classroom.

However the deputy he refused and that is why he had to be carried loaded, grabbed by arms and legs, by four officials, while from the benches other legislators shouted « Clown » and « Shame. »

Beautifully cringy scenes from the Italian parliament who had a blast today when Vittorio Sgarbi was forcefully dragged out.

« The expulsion of the honorable Sgarbi is due to the fact that he has spoken unrepeatable words about the honorable Giusi Bartolozzi (deputy of Forza Italy). In this classroom, mutual respect is mandatory, « Carfagna justified, drawing applause from the Chamber.

And added: « Listen abuse or repeated offenses against a woman is unacceptable and the entire Chamber should join in solidarity with Bartolozzi. «

Sgarbi is an art critic known for his frequent outings of tone in the media, but he also has a long political career as MEP, mayor and undersecretary in the Ministry of Culture in a Silvio Berlusconi government.