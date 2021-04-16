They take him to repair a cell phone and when he opens it, he discovers an intriguing note

Incredibly, the cell phone can be the device that triggers many love breakups, since in it are hidden even the most intimate secrets of those who have decided to commit an infidelity.

Calls, text messages or by WhatsApp, photos or videos are stored in our cell phone, and if you have a “tail that they step on you”, your partner could discover your deception if he has access to it.

About the topic, a video shared on TikTok by a user claiming to be a cell phone repair technician has caused a great sensation, who was about to do his job when out of nowhere, discovered an infidelity.

The events, according to TikTok user @ sadam299, occurred on April 4, somewhere in the United States. Someone took him to repair a cell phone and when he opened it, he discovered inside one of the casings a note along with a $ 200 bill.

The note had the following written on it: “Please don’t repair my cell phone. My wife is going to kill me. Save the $ 200 for yourself. “

Given the situation, the technician considered that the owner of the phone had been unfaithful to his wife and in him, he would have all the evidence with which, someone could verify his deception.

“I love when clients cheat on their girlfriends”, is the text with which this technician accompanied his post.

The video already has more than 13 million views and has generated a great wave of comments. Some indicated that they hoped that the repairman would not accept the money and that he had unmasked the infidel, while others also believe or doubt the veracity of the video.

