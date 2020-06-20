They take away the life of a TV producer shot by a piece of land, Andrés Arreola | Reform

The television producer Andrés Arreola, 45, was assassinated yesterday in Colonia Héroes de 1910, Mayor Tlalpan.

Police reports indicate that he intervened in a meeting with leaders and residents of two ejidos that were having a dispute over a property.

However, during the meeting, one of the alleged chiefs took out a firearm and shot. Two people were injured: Arreola, who received a bal @ zo in his cheekbone, and a 54-year-old woman, injured in the right kneecap.

« Curious people in the place indicated that the possible person in charge ran to the upper part of the forest, so the search for the subject began, » the Secretary of Citizen Security reported.

Paramedics who arrived at the Picacho-Ajusco Highway and La Marina, where the altercation occurred, reviewed the victims; however, Arreola had already lost his life.

The artistic director was identified by his parents, relatives and acquaintances before police from the Padierna Sector. His body remained lying on the side of the road, a few meters from a black truck.

The business managers around said that Arreola owned some restaurants in the area.

The area of ​​the attack was guarded by the uniformed until approximately 3:00 p.m., when experts raised the c @ dáver.

Arreola produced the series Jenni: The Life of a Diva for Estrella TV, about singer Jenni Rivera. On social networks, he shared images and videos with figures such as Nora Salinas, Niurka and Consuelo Duval.