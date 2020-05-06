How ugly it must feel to take the lottery and that a few years later they tell you that they got the wrong ticket and take everything away from you. Well something similar happened to legendary producer Quincy Jones …

A California appeals court overturned much of the 2017 jury verdict that gave Jones $ 9.4 million. in Michael Jackson estate royalties and fees for the use of some of his successes produced in the film This Is It and two shows from Cirque du Soleil.

The court ruled that the jury wrongly interpreted a contract and that the above mentioned figure did not correspond to the mere hour. With this move Michael Jackson’s estate took 6.9 million from Quincy Jones. Just like when you apply the reverse card playing ONE.

Fortunately, Quincy Jones is not someone with financial problems, not much less. Plus, They left him 2.5 million untouched due to him for the use of his teachers in This Is It and other fees.

This court fight started in 2013 when Jones sought $ 30 million from Jackson’s estate by filing the lawsuit.. In the end it all resulted in his temporary victory in 2017.

“Quincy Jones was the last person we thought would try to take advantage of Michael Jackson by filing a lawsuit three years after his death asking for tens of millions of dollars to which he was not entitled.”Jackson’s attorney Howard Weitzman said in a statement.

“We knew the verdict was wrong when we heard it, and the court of appeal has fully vindicated us.”

For his part, Jones said in a statement at the time of the verdict that the lawsuit “It was never about Michael, it was about protecting the integrity of the work we all did”.

In short, the trial focused on the definitions of terms in the two contracts that Jackson and Jones signed in 1978 and 1985. According to what they signed, Jones is entitled to a portion of the net proceeds from a “video show” of the songs and not to movies like This Is It.

