They take advantage of traffic to assault a motorist in Río Mixcoac

MEXICO CITY.- A motorist who was detained in the Río Mixcoac traffic was allegedly assaulted within the limits of the Álvaro Obregón and

The fact was reported in a video that circulated on social networks.

In the images recorded by a passenger in another vehicle, who was waiting in line heading to Ciudad Universitaria, two men are shown detained next to a red van with the door open.

One of them struggles and enters the vehicle several times while the other cars change lanes to continue driving.

When he’s done, the alleged thief closes the door and flees to the sidewalk.

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca