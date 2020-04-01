Alert coronavirus scams: They take advantage of COVID-19 to cheat and steal. BBB Scam Tracker reports scams that are occurring and how to defend yourself. Find out not to fall into the trap!

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis is forcing people to distance themselves from others, work remotely, and spend time indoors and online.

While social distancing is a good health practice to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, it may be helping scammers.

Research from the Better Business Bureau, the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, and the Stanford Center on Longevity found that people are more likely to lose money from a scam when they are socially or physically isolated from others, if they actively participate online, and if they are financially vulnerable.

“According to our research, social isolation is a key risk factor for susceptibility to scams, as is financial vulnerability,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, the BBB foundation that conducted the investigation.

“Add a longer residence time online and the coronavirus creates the ‘perfect storm’ for scammers, because these three factors have increased dramatically.”

As physical companies shut down or shrink services and financial markets experience a high level of volatility, many consumers wonder whether they will have a job or an immediate way to support loved ones.

As people turn to the Internet for new or temporary jobs, they are also at increased risk for job scams.

The BBB research found job scams to be the riskiest scams of 2019, accounting for 9.3 percent of all reported scams and an average $ 1,500 dollar loss.

Despite these factors, there are steps everyone can take to protect themselves and their family from losing money and compromising personal information.

1. Don’t be afraid to contact a friend, or a trusted company or organization for advice.

Isolation is a risk factor for scams. Loneliness was associated with an increased chance of getting involved and losing money for scammers. This is especially true when a person feels lonely and isolated from loved ones, according to Exposed to Scams: What Separates Victims from Non-Victims.

Fact: Scammers will try to isolate their victims.

2. Before clicking a link or sharing personal information online, stop, pause, and research the company or person.

People are more likely to lose money from online scams. According to the BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report 2019, consumers who approach online (email, website, social media, internet messaging, and online classifieds) are significantly more likely to report money loss.

Fact: A staggering 81.2 percent of consumers lost money on online shopping scams in 2019.