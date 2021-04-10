They take a family out of the Southwest flight because a 2-year-old boy did not want to wear a mask; they end up traveling for free by private plane



A family from Denver, Colorado, who was taken off a Southwest airline plane because their 2-year-old son couldn’t keep his mask on ended up flying to Austin, Texas, for free on a private flight thanks to a family friend.

April 1, Erik harvey He shared through a video on Facebook entitled “Taken from the plane, it’s not a joke on April Fools’ Day” his frustration at not having arrived with his wife Michelle and little Jackson in Austin, Texas, to visit his family in the scheduled time and on the commercial air flight they paid for.

The mother would have practiced with the child at least two or three times at home, but the child kept removing his mask. However, the family thought that Southwest would be considerate of them and they would understand the boy’s refusal due to his young age.

However, it was not. Despite begging the flight personnel not to take them out, a flight attendant told them that, due to federal regulations, they could not stay on the plane.

Although the couple tried to get the child to keep the mask on, the child did not cooperate. It was then that the flight attendant asked them to leave the plane.

“You have to move and get out of the plane,” the airline worker told them. “It is a federal regulation, they cannot stay on the plane,” he insisted.

One of lime and another of sand. Peck, a family pilot friend, decided to take his twin-engine plane for a ride to pick up the family and take them to Austin at no cost. And so it happened.

“I knew I could use that as a great excuse to give me a trip and help them and bring them here,” Peck told FOX 7.

“I have a family and it is not impossible to make your children behave well on a flight, but making them wear the mask for as long as it lasts has its challenges,” he said.

For its part, Southwest Airlines told the same media that they regret the inconvenience of the family but that they were told on multiple occasions about the rules regarding masks to prevent COVID-19 before being removed from the plane.

“Federal laws require all customers aged 2 and over to wear the mask while they are at the airport and when they are on board the plane,” the airline insisted.