Chronicle: They suspended him without pay for doing the right thing. Luis Herrera was left without a job to protect his family from the coronavirus. Is it necessary to choose between subsisting and surviving in the US?

What happened to this Hispanic is something that can happen to any of us. Instead, I wouldn’t have thought that what I believed was going to have such a consequence, either. They suspended him without pay.

It turns out that Luis Herrera is a traffic officer working for a Miami-Dade County subcontractor. His parents are older and, although he does not live with them and they are serving their isolation, he does not want to take risks in case they have an emergency and have to go see them.

So he put on a mask or face mask to go to work, according to NBC.

Luis Herrera thought that using one of those was the best thing for his job at the Hialeah subway station, where dozens of people still walk every day, including the elderly.

Seeing all those people, he wanted to take a security measure. But not only to avoid getting COVID-19, but also to protect the passengers who pass by it.

He saw the elderly and thought of his parents. Fragile people to be protected.

“I thought it was a fair chance for everyone to be protected, not just for us to be protected against them, but for them to be protected against us,” Herrera told NBC.

But instead of congratulating him, they gave him an ultimatum at his job: take off his mask or go home.

“I’m not going to take off my mask, sir,” he replied. “I do not want to take incesario risks”

“Sorry, Herrera, you are suspended,” was the reply.

And Luis, puzzled and angry, made a post on his Facebook.

“Dear friends and family,

I would like to inform all of you that Miami Dade County transit is prohibiting its traffic officers like myself from wearing a mask to protect us from the COVID-19 virus. To my understanding, this is a serious violation of my rights under federal OSHA regulations to protect my life and the lives of others from a life-threatening pathogen. I am entitled to universal protection and they told me to go home because I wanted to wear a mask for protection.

As traffic officers, we are risking our lives every day to make sure essential health personnel can get to work safely every day to care for COVID-19 victims. I have also heard that Miami Dade Police Department officers who are being discouraged from wearing masks. We risk being infected not to mention going home and infecting elderly family members who can easily die from this virus, like my elderly mother who is in remission from cancer.

Please make this known to everyone, not just for me, but for everyone’s safety. If anything happens to me or any of my family members as a result of this negligence and violation of my rights, Miami Dade County will be held responsible.

The Metro Rail system is a high risk area with high congregations of people and tourists from all over the world putting personal traffic safety at greater risk. Many of these people are from countries such as Italy, China, Spain and / or France, which has a severe crisis of infections from this deadly virus. This is negligence on the part of the Miami Dade County Traffic Department, which is putting many lives at risk.

Last but not least; One of my colleagues was sent home yesterday from Hialeah Station, which is the same station I have been working on, with symptoms of COVID-19. As we know now we have to wait the necessary period for confirmation and results. I ask Miami Dade County officials, including Willie Marshall of Allied Universal, this. How many of us need to be infected with this virus or, even worse, die like this? Do our lives matter more than our appearance?

Luis E. Herrera

The responses and comments show that something like this did not just happen to Luis:

“I have heard of other places also that do not allow employees to wear masks and gloves. That is not right”.

“I agree with you my brother. You are already risking your life as a traffic protection officer to be shot by a criminal. Also, now the county wants to expose you to the coronavirus without a mask. That is like saying to yourself: “You cannot use a bulletproof vest to stop a bullet …”.

“We are ophthalmic assistants and they also told us to take off our masks. According to OSHA, it can. If you have been to the ophthalmologist, you know that the patients face is right in front of mine. 🥺 however I still have to work ”.