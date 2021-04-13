They suspended for life an Argentine tennis player: Franco Feitt

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed on Tuesday that 28-year-old Argentine tennis player Franco Feitt he was expelled for life of sport after admitting multiple match-fixing cases between 2014 and 2018.

The case was considered by anti-corruption hearing officer Raj Parker, who ruled that as of April 12, 2021 (this Monday), Feitt is permanently prohibited from playing or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by tennis governing bodies.. In other words: if you want to play tennis, you can’t do it in an official tournament. In addition, he was fined $ 25,000.

Feitt, on the left.

Feitt, who was 920th in the world in singles and 437th in doubles (as of March 2, 2020), admitted multiple infractions of the following clauses of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program rules: five infractions of section D.1.b which indicates that “no covered person may, directly or indirectly, devise or attempt to devise the outcome or any other aspect of any eventor”.

In addition, three infractions of section D.1.e: “No covered person, directly or indirectly, will solicit or facilitate any player who does not use their best efforts in any case.” A violation of section D.2.ai “In the event that any player is approached by any person requesting the player influence the outcome or any other aspect of any event, or provide inside information, it will be the obligation of the Player to report such incident to the ITIA as soon as possible, even if no money, benefit or consideration is offered or discussed ”.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency is an independent body established by the International Tennis Governing Bodies to promote, encourage, enhance and safeguard the integrity of professional tennis around the world.

Who is Feitt

He was born on September 3, 92 in Río Gallegos; He is right-handed and plays the two-handed backhand. He was trained by Juan Pablo Brzezicki, the Pole, now retired and with only one doubles title in his career. Feitt was currently dedicated to playing in pairs, a modality in which he had a ranking of 537 °. His last tournament was the ITF M15 in Monastir, Tunisia, in which he lost in the debut, together with the Italian Franco Agamenone (407 °) against the Japanese couple consisting of Ryota Tanuma (700 °) and Naoki Nakagawa (1,086 °) by 6-4 and 6-2.

