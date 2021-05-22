They suspend six months of employment and salary to a doctor from Menorca due to criticism of vaccines

IbSalut has suspended six months of employment and salary to a doctor from the emergency service of the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Mahón (Menorca) for her criticism of vaccines.

As reported by the Ministry of Health and Consumption this Saturday to the media, following statements by the doctor of the emergency service of the Mateu Orfila Hospital against vaccines, IbSalut opened a disciplinary file.

And, in parallel, a precautionary file, whose resolution has already been communicated to the health professional.

The Menorca Health Area has indicated that the resolution of this precautionary file opened by IbSalut is the Cessation of job and salary of the doctor from the Mateu Orfila Hospital for six months, a decision that will be effective from the moment it can begin to apply.

Regarding the disciplinary file, he has pointed out that his process is still ongoing and, despite having been opened by some statements that the doctor made, as a health professional, against vaccines, they have also been added other motivations related to your comments on the doses against Covid-19.