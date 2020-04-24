“The phone explodes,” warns the transvestite activist Alma Fernández before saying “hello.” You only need to know a statistic to know what they ask for in those messages: it is calculated that Between 80 and 90% of transvestites and trans women subsist or subsisted on prostitution. That means that they charge per day and that the “total quarantine” left them without income and, in many cases, under threat of eviction of the hotels where they already paid abusive prices.

“We are living all this with much concern because there is a constant call of trans and trans girls from all over the country asking for help to eat. The situation is so unsustainable that some come out the same as the red zones, which became a new excuse for the police to mistreat and humiliate them, like in the time of the police edicts ”, he describes. He talks about the figures, repealed more than 20 years ago, who subjected this population to systematic arrests and different forms of institutional violence.

“We always live in social isolation. Society taught us to live at night, to hide. There are many asking for food and others that are about to be left on the street because they want to evict them. Social isolation makes us more clandestine than we already were. We went back to living in fear, we went back to living day by day ”.

Just yesterday -with the support of Ammar activists (Association of Women Meretrices of Argentina) – Eight trans women who live at the Hotel Saavedra resisted an eviction, while the owner took things out on the street. The issue had an impact, so the City government decided to give them an emergency fee. The eight will be incorporated into a collective protection It was presented by the Ministry of Defense of the City (in which there are already another 300) for the Buenos Aires government to guarantee them decent housing.

The situation is so delicate that on Thursday night, during the interview he gave on Public Television, President Alberto Fernández spoke about the subject. “A few days ago, a message came to my cell phone from someone who told me that he was a transgender person and asked me that they were in a very weak situation because they had no plans. I called Daniel Arroyo (Minister of Social Development) to see what that situation was like. We identified that there were 8,000 people in that situation and we are already defining how the plans reach them too, ”he said.

Alba Rueda, Undersecretary of Diversity Policies of the Nation, was a trans activist before being an official. “Many girls were already living very up to date and now that they cannot go out they are going through very complex economic situations. In urban centers many live in hotels, which now threaten to kick them out if they don’t pay. In some provinces, such as Salta, among those who have no chance of subsisting and go out again to hang out, we have complaints of police abuses, which are taken out with rubber bullets ”, describes in dialogue with Infobae.

And she continues: “There are also trans migrant girls who had their documents pending and are now undocumented. All of this shows how inequality deepens further in times of crisis” To this situation we must add that the vast majority do not have social work and, having never accessed a formal job, they also do not have retirement.

According to official figures, before the mandatory isolation measures for the coronavirus pandemic, there were about 1,000 transvestites and trans people enrolled in the “We Do Future” program. Since the isolation began, it has climbed 8,000 (women and men). There are 8,500 pesos that, in a normal situation, would take two months to start charging. Those who are working on the issue assure that the collection would be at the end of the month or at the beginning of April (the email for those who need assistance is subsediv@mingeneros.gob.ar).

From the Ministry of Social Economy of the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation, they reported that the first 2,725 trans people in a vulnerable state also entered the Program “Boost Work” (they can register here).

The issue is so dramatic and so urgent that different NGOs came out to face the emergency. Among them, “100% Diversity and Rights” and “The Orange Rose” (together with those that make up the Pride and Struggle space), created the LGBTI + Network “We take care of each other”, which includes a donation campaign, assistance to LGBTI + people in a situation of extreme social vulnerability, accompaniment upon entry to state emergency subsidies and monitoring of specific public policies. Those who want to make donations can do so here.

This week they delivered 60 aid kits to the trans population of the areas of Constitución, Villa Crespo and Morón, and are coordinating the distribution of 150 more pockets in Constitución. In the coming days, in alliance with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) they will do the same with 260 kits, especially for the trans-migrant population.

Nadir Cardozo is a trans activist and works as a health and human rights promoter at the Fundación Huierto. “It is a very worrying situation,” he says. Infobae. “Almost 90% of the companions do sex work or are in prostitution. They live in the hotels because they do not have pay stubs or proprietary guarantees to rent and they pay up to 1,000 pesos a day for a small piece. The use of the owners is historical but now they are on the street if they cannot pay. ”

Many organizations echoed the request #NoAnosAbandonen they did on social networks and they went out to assist them. They also did it from the popular trans baccalaureate Mocha Celis, from Ammar, from Casa Trans and from ATTA (Association of Transsexual and Transsexual Transvestites of Argentina), the entity to which Nadir also belongs.

Housing problems go even further: a week ago, a lesbian transgender couple filed a habeas corpus stating that They were going to be evicted in two days and they needed permission to travel to Costa del Este without being detained, where a relative could lodge them during isolation. First they had gone to ask the police station for permission, where they were told that “if they had nowhere to live, they had to stay in a place for the poor.” The judge rejected it because he considered that a habeas corpus was not appropriate in a case like this.

The situation is also delicate, although with different nuances, for trans males. Who explains it to Infobae is Santiago Merlo, coordinator of the “House for trans men and families” in Córdoba. He, along with other activists, obtained a permit to carry food for those who were left without any means of subsistence.

“Most of us subsist by making food to order, some are artists or sound workers at events, others do changas, such as cutting the grass or electrical work, others care for older people and 2 out of 5 do sex work,” he describes. Absolutely all of their livelihoods were affected by the isolation measures. Also that of Santiago, who is a teacher and subsisted giving talks that were canceled.

“He killed those who were already in a fragile situation. Those of us who were piloting it went back several steps. ” In fact, his family took out a loan so that he can pay the rent for the Trans House, which is where he lives.

The situation triggered other risks, including for mental health.: “Several returned to settings of violence. Some had to return to the houses of their former partners because they had no place to live; others had to go back to their families pretending to be who they are not because they don’t know or don’t accept their gender identity. I found myself going to distribute food to the houses of transgender companions and, when the father comes out to meet me, ask him ‘Is your daughter there?’ For us it is a return to invisibility. It is very hard to have to pretend again and on top of that I can’t hug them. ”

They are raising money to buy food or not to be on the street but also to pay for the hormones guaranteed by the Gender Identity Law, which they are not getting everywhere. Santiago is distressed to see how many people are only thinking about his personal quarantine – how to do gymnastics at home, how to decorate flowerpots. “I think they could come together and see what the others are needing. I think that solidarity is the only way that we can truly save ourselves. ”