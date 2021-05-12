They surveyed the “neighborhood” of the solar system and this is what it looks like

A new census of the ‘neighborhood’ of the solar system was compiled to know and locate all the celestial bodies located in a radius of 30 light years from the Sun.

This catalog was prepared jointly by the Besançon and Toulouse Observatories in France, the Italian National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) and the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA).

IT’S FULL OF STARS and brown dwarfs and exoplanets. A paper about all the objects within 10 parsecs (about 33 light-years) is up here: https://t.co/lfbFyYpIit. Catalog here: https://t.co/o1TqNjCT5j and links to various maps and other visualizations here: https://t.co/hmhL2Gf21U pic.twitter.com/P67jehu0SY – Galaxy Map (@galaxy_map) May 3, 2021

The new “neighborhood” of the solar system

540 stars between brown dwarfs Y white dwarfsAs well as exoplanets, all grouped into 339 systems, were identified in the immediate vicinity of the solar system.

A lot of space activity: Borisov, the comet of another planetary system detected by an amateur

The census was complete for everyone known objects located within a radius of 10 parsecs, or 30 light years, around the sun.

The catalog of the surroundings of the solar system was recently published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, and includes parameters such as spectral types or radial velocities, as well as a list of references to facilitate future studies.

3D space

Part of the work consisted of developing an animated map, which you can consult and explore all the stars that were identified.

This visualization defines nine different colored dots which represent stars and exoplanets.

On the map of the solar system and its surroundings, most of the objects are stars, being the red dwarfs the most common, with 61%.

This kind of stars are the most common in the Milky WayAlthough the researchers were surprised by the high number of “brown dwarf” stars and exoplanets.

To learn more about the universe

In a press release, the CAB states that “nearby stars constitute a unique laboratory to study stellar physics and our Galaxy. The census carried out is the best sample of the current state of our knowledge of the solar neighborhood ”.

A look at the universe: NASA’s telescope that will help solve the mysteries of the solar system

This announcement comes within months of another about an unprecedented census of 525 brown dwarf stars located less than 65 light years from the solar system.

This census was published in The Astrophisical Journal Supplements under the title The Field Substellar Mass Function Based on the Full-sky 20-pc Census of 525 L, T, and Y Dwarfs. https://arxiv.org/abs/2011.11616

According to José Antonio Caballero, CAB researcher and study co-author, “what we do in this work is draw the map of our most immediate stellar neighborhood, tracing and naming the streets like never before ”.

A neighborhood under construction

This map will continue to be updated with data from new telescopes terrestrial and in orbit.

According to the CAB, nearby planetary systems are the most accessible for the search for biomarkers and could also be the first destinations of human interplanetary travel.

For now, this census compiled all the data available from the scientific literature, which included those on photometry and high-resolution astrometry from the archives of the mission “Gaia” from the European Space Agency, about two-thirds of the stars.

The catalog has stars that can be used to define calibration samples for future studies performed with current or new instruments.

It is also important to note the great potential of the census for use by amateur astronomers and even for the general public.

(With information from EFE and the CAB)