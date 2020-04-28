Around 35 thousand people live in the municipality of Tumbalá and in recent days an outbreak of Covid-19 infections has emerged.

By Ángeles Mariscal

Inhabitants of the municipality of Tumbalá, Chiapas, have registered seven Covid-19 infections since the beginning of April. Authorities from the neighboring municipality, Yajalón -although they also have virus outbreaks in the area-, they decided to block their way with a “sanitary filter”, thereby preventing them from supplying food and services. Last Monday, the residents of Tumbalá decided to protest this measure, but were repressed by police and armed civilians.

The pandemic caused by the Covid-19 infections has a “red focus” in that region located in the northern area of ​​Chiapas, where a majority of indigenous Ch’ol people live, as recognized by the head of the VI Health District, María Elsa López González, who reported that in the municipalities of Tumbalá, Yajalón and Tila an intentional search is performed of cases.

On April 10, a first positive case was reported to Covid-19 in Tumbalá, a municipality that has around 35,000 people. In subsequent days the cases increased to seven, which placed this demarcation with an incidence rate of 19.2, the highest in the state of Chiapas.

Villagers from Tumbalá denounced that the response of neighboring communities was to block their way.

The fenced communities, without the possibility of getting food and having health services, went to the intersection between the towns of Hidalgo Joshil and Pulpitillo, the latter the junction that communicates to the municipalities of Tila and Yajalón.

His intention was to allow them the passage to the municipality of Yajalón, where the health services of the region are concentrated.

At around 1:30 p.m., while they were at the scene, municipal police arrived from Yajalón, and members of a group of armed civilians who are known at the scene as “Tactical Group”. This group, according to the residents, works for the Yajalón authorities.

According to the videos that the residents of Pulpitillo recorded, police and armed civilians shot at the inhabitants from Tumbalá, they beat and arrested the indigenous Francisco Mendez Alvaro and Cristobal Mendez Velasco. Another indigenous man, Román Guzmán Montejo, was wounded with a firearm.

The Yajalón municipal police report was that the inhabitants of Tumbalá tried cross the “sanitary filter through the Covid-19” and for this reason they were detained.

The Human Rights Committee of the Chiapas Base Digna Ochoa, who cares for the population of the area, denounced that the police fence surrounding the population of Tumbalá is unconstitutional; and that this situation places them at double risk because it closes their access to health services in the midst of this pandemic.

They also denounced that the armed aggression against the indigenous people occurred in violation of all dialogue protocols.

Until now, no state authority in Chiapas has reported on the situation that exists in that area.