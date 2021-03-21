They surprise a woman with cannabis in her vagina and alleges it was a tampon

British woman fined after police officers found bag of cannabishidden inside her vagina, which according to her was a tampon.

As collected by the Mirror, Koura Freely, 39, was being searched by officers after she was arrested for participating in a street fight on February 15.

At trial, the court heard that the woman was captured when an officer saw a black bag “protruding from the accused’s vagina”. Upon further examination, it was revealed that the bag contained 1 gram of cannabis resin worth around £ 5, about € 5.8.

No charges were brought against the woman for the alleged assault, as police discovered that she was the victim in the fight.

Ralph Robyns-Landricombe, the prosecutor, presented to the Crown Court of Worcestershire, last Thursday, March 18, the account of the events: “While I was detained for that crime on February 15, at approximately 00:15 hours, the sergeant who guarded her authorized a search without clothes of the accused. While searching the lower half of the accused, it could be seen that something similar to a black bag was protruding from her vagina. “

“Initially he lied to the officers, claiming it was a tampon“Robyns-Landricombe said at the hearing. For his part, his lawyer, Paul Stanley, explained that his client” panicked and concealed the cannabis for which he had paid five pounds only for his personal use. “

“The only reason she was found with the small amount of cannabis was because she was arrested for a crime that she did not commit,” the lawyer said. Finally, she was fined 50 pounds (58 euros) and he was ordered to pay court costs, also 50 pounds and a surcharge of 34 pounds (39.5 euros).