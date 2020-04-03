Specialists in intensive care, emergencies, internal medicine, pulmonology, infectious medicine and anesthesiology are needed. Nurses in inhalation therapy and intensive care are also required.

The Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) summoned health personnel from various specialties to attend to the new Covid-19 coronavirus in the country.

“We call on all doctors, specialists, patients, to help us all health professionals and get involved through this call,” said the head of the National Medical Coordination of the Institute of Health for Welfare, Alejandro Svarch Pérez.

At a press conference, he explained that specialists in intensive care, emergencies, internal medicine, pulmonology, infectious medicine and anesthesiology are needed. Nurses in inhalation therapy and intensive care are also required. (Ntx.)

