Looking at the content of the mobile without permission, preventing the use of the mobile, threatening through messages, posting hurtful messages on the Internet or publishing private images are various forms of mistreatment or digital violence between couples.

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence and carried out by researchers from Florida Atlantic University (FAU), in adolescents 12-17 years old who have an emotional relationship, boys report suffering more (32%) than girls (24%).

Violence between the sexes

The study is based on data from a survey obtained from a nationally representative sample of 2,118 American middle and high school students (12-17 years old) who had had a romantic relationship.

About 28% of students in a relationship in the previous year had been victims of digital dating abuse. Boys were more likely to report experiencing this situation (32% compared to 24% of girls).

Boys were more likely to report experiencing this situation (32% compared to 24% of girls)

There were four risk factors for this digital abuse:

Having had sexual intercourse.

Send explicit sexual messages / images (sexting)

Suffering from depression

Having suffered cyberbullying

In fact, boys were also more likely to have suffered physical assaults from their partner. In addition to these gender differences, the researchers found no significant demographic differences regarding the rate of digital abuse between different ethnicities, ages, or sexual orientations. As explained Sameer Hinduja, main author of the study and professor at the Faculty of Criminology and Criminal Justice of the Faculty of Design and Social Research of the FAU, and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center:

Girls may use more violence against their boyfriends to try to solve relationship problems while boys try to restrain their aggressive impulses when trying to negotiate disagreements with their girlfriends. It is clear that online dating abuse affects a significant proportion of teens, and we need to model and educate young people on what constitutes a healthy and stable relationship and what reveals a dysfunctional and problematic one.

Most of the students who had been abused online (81%) were also abused offline and the majority of those who were abused offline (63%) were also abused online, that is, that we are not talking about totally separate planes.

Most of the students who had been abused online (81%) were also abused offline

Other recently published research by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and Simon Fraser University (SFU) also suggested that teens are more likely to report being victims of intimate partner violence involving hitting, slapping, and pushing.

The researchers looked at data collected from three British Columbia adolescent health surveys conducted over a 10-year period. The participants were 35,900 students between 7 and 12 years old who were in intimate relationships. This is the first study in North America to compare statistics on boys and girls and the first Canadian study to consider teen dating violence over the course of a decade. In addition, they concluded that young people who experience violence during the relationship are more likely to act and take unnecessary risks, and are also more likely to experience depression, and to think or attempt suicide.

The participants were 35,900 students between 7 and 12 years old who were in intimate relationships

The researchers caution that more studies are needed to clarify why male teens are experiencing an increase in intimate partner violence. Elizabeth Saewyc, lead author of the study and a nursing professor at UBC, believes the results tell us that teens in relationships need more support programs: