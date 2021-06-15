They suffer from floods in Iztapalapa, Xochimilco and Tláhuac

MEXICO CITY. Around 300 homes were affected by the rains and floods in Iztapalapa neighborhoods, announced the mayor, Clara Brugada.

The most affected areas between Sunday afternoon and yesterday morning were the Allepetlalli Housing Unit; Piraña avenue, in the Del Mar neighborhood, and the El Molino property.

At least another ten areas of the same mayor’s office they were flooded, like Santa María Aztahuacán.

The mayor supervised the work to remove the water from the affected houses and carry out the cleaning.

At the same time, a census of those affected was carried out to provide them with financial support.

He added that the Mexico City Water System He will build a collector that will connect with Canal de Chalco to combat the problem of flooding in the area, however, he acknowledged that the work will take several months.

In Xochimilco, at least six homes in the towns of Santa María Nativitas and Santa Cruz Acalpixca were affected.

Although the mayor’s office acknowledged that it continues to carry out censuses to determine the exact number of those affected.

This is add up to 11 homes that were affected by the rains on Sunday and Monday in neighborhoods such as La Conchita, La Conchita Expansion, Zapotitlán and the Station, in the Tláhuac mayor’s office.

The demarcation reported that the Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Directorate received 30 calls for help due to problems caused by the rains, such as flooding of houses, drain drain and attention to a sinkhole in a house.

A WAVE ENTERED A TROLLEYBUS

An articulated trolleybus of the Electric Transportation System was filled with floodwaters on Tláhuac avenue. Guillermo Calderón, director of STE, reported that the incident originated when a truck passed the trolleybus and generated a “wave”.

-Jonás López

