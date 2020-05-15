The sun boils the afternoon in the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo when Alfredo González reviews the installation of domestic gas that he made to his old truck, a device that has allowed him to overcome the serious shortage of gasoline that is crossing the country and continue with his work as carrier

At first glance, the system looks dangerous, although the 58-year-old man says it is rather simple and safe.

There is a cylinder gas tethered to the back of his vehicle, a ramshackle Wagoneer from the 1980s. gas It reaches the weary engine through copper and plastic hoses, although there doesn’t seem to be a mechanical order to lift the hood.

When the regulator keys are passed, the gas it burns inside the engine and the vehicle has the strength to travel the streets of the depressed neighborhoods of western Maracaibo, where the serious crisis who suffers from Venezuela feels more raw.

“LIKE THE GASOLINE”

González shows his chest by showing Efe the system and remembers that only one cylinder of gas liquefied petroleum, regulators and some hoses to give new energy to your vehicle. A whole invention of domestic engineering.

“I made him a safe system,” says the man, who a few months ago made a living as a mechanic. “The cylinder is well placed outside, on the outside of the car and has a system to prevent leaks,” he adds confidently.

“I did a job perfectly, it works just like the gasoline. I think it is a safe job to be able to defend ourselves, because with this pandemic and this problem without fuel, we have to do something to bring livelihood home, “he continues, before clarifying that, perhaps, the system needs” some corrections “.

In Maracaibo, the capital of the rich, but punished, state of Zulia, which borders Colombia, these improvised systems for burning gas instead of gasoline They are seen on motorcycles and even in power plants, another good of first necessity in view of the recurrent cuts in the fluid.

NO ELECTRICITY, NO GASOLINE

Venezuela, the country with the largest proven oil reserves on the planet, is shaken by a shortage of gasoline which is already several weeks old. And this occurs in the quarantine period for COVID-19, which helps to hide the lack. What would happen under normal conditions, when people must travel by car to go to work?

Nicolás Maduro’s government attributes the shortage to United States economic sanctions, but the opposition points to the loss of the refining power that emerged with the crisis electric. Neither problem has an immediate solution, so confinement will end before the miracle is done. It will be the litmus test for a country that carries years of crisis.

The long lines of vehicles near the gas stations are already part of the usual landscape of this oil nation, famous for its players and the low price at which it is sold. gasolineSo cheap that a single dollar fills the tanks of several million compact cars. The cost to the customer is as little or as little as the tip he wants to give to the vendor.

But the problem is not the price. The problem is that, expensive or cheap, the country was left without gasoline.

González assures Efe that he refueled gasoline for the last time last February, days before the country went into quarantine to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

“From there I did not go back to throw more,” he laments, as many others across the nation do at this time, who spend up to two days in a row without this guaranteeing that they will be able to refuel.

THE IMPROVISED SYSTEM WINS ADEPTS

For this reason, more and more carriers in this region are tempting luck and are betting on these adaptations, although there are no official figures that shed light on the magnitude of the phenomenon.

“Unfortunately, here carriers are resorting to a resource that could be dangerous for both themselves and users,” says the secretary of a local transport union, Rubén Esis.

“The economic need, the hunger that is taking over the carriers, has led them to resort to these measures that can be dangerous,” he adds.

Esis has spent years denouncing the collapse of the transport sector in Venezuela.

A SHORTAGE THAT AGGRAVATES ONE CRISIS

But her voice was not heard when she pointed out that the crisis it did not allow to renew the bus fleets. Nor when he demanded such basic auto parts as clutches and transmissions to get the old units back on the streets.

Transportation in Venezuela goes through his own crisis, with the lack of vehicles as the most visible facet.

In response, some carriers have chosen to drive cargo trucks for passenger mobilization, a service known in the country as “kennels.”

Now the shortage of gasoline It aggravates the situation of workers in the sector, who barely fight for the most basic: eating, as the union leader Esis points out to Efe.

THE GAS FOR VEHICLES, A FORGOTTEN PROJECT

More than a decade ago, the government of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) tried to convince Venezuelans to use the gas as fuel for their vehicles.

But the problems for the project began when the belief spread that the gas It would damage the engines of the cars and many complained that the cylinders would occupy most of the trunks, a fact difficult to avoid.

Furthermore, the low price of gasoline attempted against the future of the project, which required additional spending for millions of drivers.

As a solution, the Government established that the new units have a system installed to work with gas natural.

At least 50% of new cars were projected to use gas to operate in 2010, which would allow us to sell the surpluses – then we thought of surpluses – of gasoline abroad.

But vehicle assemblers began to see their units reduced by the crisis and various union problems.

Today, the monthly production of new cars in Venezuela it is a number close to zero.

LATENT DANGERS

A few days ago, a domestic cylinder exploded in the trunk of an old Toyota in the eastern state of Anzoátegui.

A man tried to fill the domestic cylinder with gas for vehicles in one of the stations that was opened with the impulse of Chávez and still survives, an incident that destroyed the car and caused serious injuries to several people.

“A cylinder of gas for housing is not the same cylinder used for gas vehicular “, said through a video posted on social networks the president of the National Chamber of Mechanical Workshops (Canatame), Gino Fileri.

“The pressures (they bear) are totally different,” he explained.

For this reason, Fileri expressed concern and urged the country’s mechanics to refuse to carry out these practices, in the certainty that they could cause, sooner or later, more tears than happiness.

