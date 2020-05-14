15 minutes. A coalition of lawyers and human rights activists sued the government of President Donald Trump for information about the shipment to Mexico of tens of thousands of people who came to the United States (USA) seeking asylum.

The lawsuit before the Federal Court in the Northern District of California was initiated by the American Immigration Council (AIC), the Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and Human Rights Watch, and is directed at the Department of Homeland Security and the Immigration and Customs Agency (ICE).

The Trump government began in February 2019 the practice of a policy officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

Under this measure, people who arrive at the southern border of the United States are sent to Mexico and must wait there for the process.

“The Espera program in Mexico (as it is popularly known) has caused a humanitarian catastrophe,” said AIC legal director Emily Creighton.

“This demand for information is a way of marking responsibilities as we seek to understand the impact of MPP on asylum seekers,” he added.

The US Government sent nearly 65,000 people awaiting their hearings before the immigration courts.

A pyrrhic percentage

Since the program began, only about 500 people, less than 1% of those covered by MPP, have been granted asylum, the plaintiffs said.

According to The Washington Post, since March 21, only two of the thousands who applied for asylum have been able to enter the country.

“Lack of hygiene and often overcrowding in camps and shelters in Mexico where asylum seekers are forced to live put them at increased risk for COVID-19,” the statement added.

The plaintiffs claimed that the MPP program prevents asylum seekers from having significant access to the process.