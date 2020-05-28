Two people filed a class action lawsuit against Ultra Enterprises for not reimbursing festival tickets that will not take place this year due to the pandemic

Two people who bought tickets to attend the electronic music festival Ultra 2020 in Miami they started a class action lawsuit before the courts, because the amount paid was not returned after the postponement of its celebration was announced last March due to the COVID-19.

In the lawsuit, Samuel Hernández of Miami and Richard Montoure of Washington state allege that it is “unfair and unfair” that Ultra Enterprises The money from those who bought tickets will be kept until a next edition of the festival, according to court documents.

The demand can be added by all those who bought tickets and have not received what they paid for.

Hernández paid $ 3,000 for six tickets and claimed money back paid, but received no response from Ultra, so, in order not to lose all his money, he preferred to reserve two of them for future editions.

Montoure, who bought two three-day passes for just over a thousand dollars, also asked for the refund Nor did he receive a response to his request, although he did receive many communications telling him to choose to attend in 2021 or 2022.

The 2020 edition of the Ultra festival, one of the most important dates for electronic music in the world, was to be held from March 20 to 22 in downtown Miami.

Due to the health emergency declared by the state of Florida and the lines of action of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by COVID-19, “it is impossible for the city to grant access to Bayfront Park at the moment” , indicated the Ultra team on their social networks.

The Ultra 2020 He was going to gather the main artists of the genre such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren or Kygo, among others, and returned to the heart of the city, after last year it was held for the first time in Cayo Vizcaíno.

The celebration was postponed until March 26, 2021, as announced on March 2.

Ultra is the great date for lovers of house, techno or dupstep and gathers thousands of people from all over the world every year.

Before the postponement announcement, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez had asked festival organizers to update security measures throughout the week.

“There is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each one of you, along with all those involved in the production of the event,” they said in a statement.

