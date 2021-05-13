They sue Sébastien Izambard, member of ll Divo, for domestic violence and sexual assault



Sébastien Izambard, tenor of the group ll Divo, was sued yesterday by his ex-wife, who accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault.

In the lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles court, Renée Izambard said that her ex-husband, Sébastien, had subjected her to “years of dangerous psychological abuse and torture, intense sexual abuse, physical and emotional, taking her to the brink of death ”.

Renée, 43, an Australian who worked as a music publicist before marrying Sébastien, 48, charged that he tracked her movements, denied her medical attention, subjected her to sexual acts without her consent and threatened to stop supporting his three children school age.

“Really, she just fights to free herself from the abuse,” said Devin McRae, her attorney.

He claimed his client sued to end what he saw was a campaign of terror that continued after he filed for divorce in 2018.

Among the sexual demands that Sébastien made against Renée’s wishes were having sex in front of other people, urinating on her and ejaculating on her feet while she was asleep.