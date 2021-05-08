They sue Apple for the “explosive battery” of the iPhone 6

The exploded iPhone injured its owner in the face and wrist.

It seems that Apple is accumulating legal problems because, after receiving its first fine for not including the charger with the iPhone 12, now a user has just suing the Cupertino-based company from the explosion of your iPhone 6 battery a couple of years ago.

The plaintiff alleges that the explosion was caused by a defect in the iPhone 6 battery

As we can read in AppleInsider Robert Franklin, a citizen of Hopkins County in the state of Texas, has presented a lawsuit against Apple for the explosion of its iPhone 6 in 2019.

According to the plaintiff himself, August 6, 2019 He was listening to music on his iPhone 6 when he noticed that the playback was skipping and while he was picking up the terminal to see what was happening, it exploded in his face.

Due to this incident, Robert Franklin suffered eye and wrist damage. This last injury occurred because the fire derived from the explosion caused him to fall, during which he used his hand to hold on.

This lawsuit, which has already been filed in the Eastern District Court of Texas, alleges that the iPhone 6 battery has a manufacturing defect which causes it to be unable to perform its function reliably and this defect “Creates a fire or explosion hazard”.

According to the plaintiff, Apple is violating Texas law by sell a non-marketable product and claims that the iPhone 6 warranty was lying by stating that the device was free of defects.

Robert Franklin requests compensation for the defective terminal that you bought in 2018, damages for the replacement terminals and claims, in addition, attorneys’ fees and court costs.

This is not an isolated case because in 2019 also An iPhone 6 exploded on an 11-year-old Californian girl while watching videos on YouTube, although in this case the affected did not suffer any type of physical injury.

We must remember that Apple has already seen forced to change the batteries of the iPhone 6, 6S and 6 Plus for free after a lawsuit by the OCU in which it accused the American giant of deliberately manipulating said batteries to reduce their performance.

