Scientists are investigating whether the « triple viral » vaccine, made to protect against measles, rubella, and mumps, counteracts the severe effects of COVID-19. .

Never in the history of mankind have there been so many scientific studies on a single disease at the same time. And is that the current pandemic unleashed by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus originating COVID-19 has generated a revolution of research, studies and papers in order to find a treatment against its more severe expression and even an effective vaccine.

One of the latest scientific reports suggests that the « triple viral » vaccine, made to protect us against measles, rubella and mumps and that in Argentina, figure in the National Immunization Schedule to receive it in its first dose at 12 months of age and the second dose at 5 or 6 years, it could counteract the severe effects of COVID-19.

Research published in the journal of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), is in charge of Dr. Paul Fidel, from Louisiana State University and Dr. Mairi Noverr, from Tulane University (both from the United States).

« The administration of the MMR vaccine (which stands for Measles, Mumps, Rubella) could serve as a preventive measure to buffer inflammation and sepsis associated with Covid-19 infection. It has no contraindications and it can be especially effective for healthcare workers, who can easily be exposed to Covid-19, ”the authors explain in the scientific study.

« I don’t think it would hurt anyone to have an MMR vaccine that would protect against measles, mumps, and rubella with this potential added benefit of helping against Covid-19, » said scientist Fidel. According to research, the « triple viral » vaccine should be able to induce myeloid suppressor cells (MDSC) to inhibit or reduce severe pulmonary inflammation associated with the coronavirus.

« If adults got MMR as children, they probably still have some level of antibodies against measles, mumps, and rubella, but probably not suppressive myeloid cells (MDSC), » said Fidel, who estimates that a triple viral Boosting « would improve antibodies against measles, mumps and rubella and restart MDSC. »

Results of a messenger RNA vaccine against COVID-19

The study was conducted on 955 sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for Covid-19. « Mild symptoms (with only one hospitalization) may have been a consequence of the fact that MMR vaccines are administered to all recruits in the United States Navy, » the researchers say.

The American Society for Microbiology indicated that « recent events support the researchers’ hypothesis and that regarding epidemiological data, these suggest a correlation between people living in places that usually receive the MMR vaccine and reduced mortality rates from Covid- 19. Add that coronavirus did not have a big impact on children, and researchers hypothesize that one reason would be because little ones are protected – more recently and more frequently – against viral infections that induce sepsis.

Consulted by Infobae, the infectologist Lautaro De Vedia, explained that the scientific study reveals a interesting and novel fact, “But it doesn’t stop being that. From there to transfer it to run away to be vaccinated for this news, it does not correspond ”.

« I want to believe that we are all vaccinated because are vaccines that are applied at birth and in childhood and they are part of National Vaccination Calendar. In addition, getting vaccinated because one read this news is totally inconsistent, since in addition to not corresponding, a demand can be generated that leaves the boys of one year out of stock, « said the expert.

And added: « Currently and due to the spread of measles in the world and the resurgence that has had in the last year in Argentina Vaccination campaigns and especially health personnel returned. For example, there was a low vaccination in Venezuela and an evident importation of cases from that country in recent years. It is also noteworthy that measles has increased in Italy, France and others, where there are anti-vaccine movement campaigns. ”

De Vedia indicated that « rRegarding this news, it is noteworthy that it is an element for research and studies, which must be expanded and validated by experts »

The infectologist Silvia González Ayala He stated categorically that it is the third vaccine that they claim with possible beneficial effects against COVID-19. First was BCG, then oral Sabín, and now viral triple.

« You can’t keep going around with those things because it is terrible to create false expectations, « he replied emphatically, » he concluded..

As early as April, scientists in the United States had warned of the benefits of the BCG vaccine against coronavirus. Researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health pointed out that countries that have a generalized vaccination program with the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine have a death rate from coronavirus almost six times lower than nations that do not. use.

With more than 100 years of existence, the BCG vaccine provides immunity to tuberculosis (TB), a bacterial infection, but it is known to have other benefits. Previous trials found that people who get the vaccine have an improved immune system and can protect themselves from infection. For example, in a Native American trial, childhood BCG vaccination was able to offer protection against TB for up to 60 years after vaccination.

Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends BCG vaccination for newborns in countries where the annual risk of tuberculosis infection is high. At the same time, revaccination is not promoted and it is recalled that the highest priority of control programs is the detection and effective treatment of cases.

