Thailand.- A team of researchers from Thailand has started capturing specimens of bats to perform the test coronavirus out of concern that they may pose a threat to residents of the area. Scientists’ idea is to get about 300 bats in three days. For this, the group hunts them in a cave located in the Thai province of Chanthaburi.

They also collect saliva and blood samples on site without harming the animals. There are up to 23 different species of bats in the country. The WHO reported in April that all the existing evidence to date indicated that the coronavirus could have originated in bats in China, but it is not how the virus jumped to humans.

Thailand It was the first place in the world where a positive was registered for coronavirus after China. In total, the authorities there have registered 58 deaths and 3,134 positives of covid-19.