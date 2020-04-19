Mandatory social isolation, use of mouth masks in public areas and filters at entrances to the state are some measures, with zero tolerance for those who do not abide by them.

Starting this Monday, social isolation will be mandatory and those who circulate on the streets of Jalisco must wear face masks, state authorities announced.

The state governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, announced that whoever fails to comply with this instruction will be subject to sanctions that will be published this Sunday in the local Official Gazette.

He argued that in the past week, the insulation has been below expectations and its efficiency level was less than 40 percent during the vacation period.

“The effects of these acts of irresponsibility will be reflected at the end of this month in the number of infections and, sadly, in the number of deaths,” he said. “The cost of slowing down could be huge.”

Alfaro Ramírez announced that Jaliscienses will only be able to go out on the street for what is strictly necessary; In addition, those who have problems with high blood pressure, diabetes or symptoms of respiratory diseases, should stay home.

“Only essential economic activities can function, there may not be events, meetings or congregations of more than 50 people and the use of public spaces such as sports units, squares and municipal gardens is prohibited,” he reported.

He added that the use of face masks will be mandatory when you are away from home. For this reason, the state government and the municipalities will deliver mouth masks starting at 7:00 am tomorrow.

The state president affirmed that the filters in the income to the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area will be transferred to the limits with neighboring states to prevent infected people from entering Jalisco or leaving other states; especially, those who come from the Valley of Mexico will be reviewed.

“For the good of all, zero tolerance,” he said.

In addition, he announced, the results of these new isolation measures will be evaluated on May 16.

He also said that they are already working on a plan to return to the “new normal” and to reactivate the economy that will be announced in the coming days.

