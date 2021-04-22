They stop the publication of the biography of Philip Roth for alleged sexual harassment of the author of the book

The American publisher WW Norton has stopped the publication of the biography of the writer Philip Roth after the author of the book, Blake Bailey, has been accused by two women of sexual assault, as well as having behaved inappropriately with students high school when I was a teacher in the 1990s.

“These accusations are serious”, W. W Norton said in a statement, local media reported on Thursday. “As a consequence, we have decided to pause the shipment and promotion of Philip Roth: The Biography pending more information that may emerge,” adds the text.

The company, which initially printed 50,000 copies, has stopped printing another 10,000 units scheduled to start in early May, and has also temporarily suspended book announcements and events where Norton was promoting the book.

The announcement comes just days after The Story Factory, the 57-year-old Bailey’s literary agent, claimed the writer he was no longer his client.

“Categorically false and defamatory”

In an email to The New York Times, Bailey denied the allegations, which he described as “categorically false and defamatory,” while the writer’s attorney, Billy Gibbens, said the biographer “He disagrees with Norton’s decision to stop promoting his book.”

Bailey is an acclaimed literary biographer, who has written about the lives of Richard Yates, Charles Jackson, and John Cheever, and has been the Pulitzer Prize Finalist for his book on the latter.

In fact, it was Roth himself who personally selected Bailey to write his biography after meeting with him in 2012, and after canceling an agreement he had reached with another writer in 2009.

High School teacher

Several of the accusations against Bailey focus on his behavior while he was a high school teacher. at a college in New Orleans.

In addition, he is accused of rape by an executive of a publishing house, Valentina Rice, who has recently assured that the writer he sexually assaulted her one night, when they both slept at the home of New York Times literature critic Dwight Garner.

Rice says that after they went to bed, Bailey entered her room and raped her, despite repeatedly asking him to stop.