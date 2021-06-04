they stop production due to covid-19

Covid positive stops filming of “Mission Impossible 7” 1:21

(CNN) – Months after Tom Cruise was filmed allegedly berating members of the “Mission: Impossible 7” crew for failing to adhere to physical distancing protocols, production on the film was halted because one of the members tested positive for covid-19.

In a statement sent to CNN, Paramount, which is producing the latest film in the Cruise franchise, did not reveal which member of the production tested positive.

“We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14 due to positive coronavirus test results during routine studies,” the statement said. “We are following all security protocols and we will continue to monitor the situation,” he adds.

Tom Cruise and his protest at the lack of diversity 0:49

Filming in Italy had been initially suspended in February 2020 due to the pandemic and resumed in October.

In December, British newspaper The Sun obtained and released audio recordings of Cruise allegedly scolding two team members who were reportedly standing about six feet apart.

“We are the gold standard”, is heard in the audios that The Sun claimed are from the actor. “They’re out there in Hollywood making movies for us right now! Because they believe in us and in what we are doing, “he adds.

CNN contacted representatives for Cruise for their comment.

The premiere of the film is scheduled for May 2022.

CNN’s David Daniel, Chandler Thornton, and Mick Krever contributed to this report.