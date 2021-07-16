They stop lawyers of detainees in Cuba

MEXICO CITY.

Lhe courts and police stations in Cuba will remain closed, so that the detainees’ lawyers will not be able to present appeals for their release, denounced the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH).

The police stations do not receive the lawyers hired by the relatives to represent the detainees, the prisons also remain closed and many detainees have entered prison as a precautionary measure and remain incommunicado, ”said the agency, with reports from its network of observers on the island.

The OCDH maintains a permanent monitoring of the situation derived from the protests on Sunday, July 11, in which thousands of people marched in Cuba to protest against the handling of the pandemic and the government’s refusal to receive aid from abroad.

There is no law. Cuba is in an undeclared state of siege or exception, while the repressive forces continue with the repression, organizing raids, breaking into houses to detain protesters with total discretion and violence ”.

In addition, the Prisioners Defenders organization assured that the United Nations Committee against Forced Disappearance began urgent action to demand from the Miguel Díaz-Canel government information on the 187 disappeared persons.

The committee demands the search and investigation of the 187 disappeared persons, establishing a comprehensive strategy, ensuring that they can communicate with their relatives and legal defense and receive their visits, providing the Committee with updated information on the actions taken in this regard and their result, ”announced the group.

To comply with these requests, he set the next July 30 as a limit.

In this context, the San Isidro Movement called for a global march to demonstrate against the government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

After 62 years of dictatorship, Cubans are taking to the streets in the largest protest seen in the nation since the 1990s. The police forces are repressing and censoring the protesters, cutting off all communication and arbitrarily detaining them, “said the dissident group made up of artists. , university students and intellectuals via Twitter.

“FAILED STATUS”, BIDEN

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, pointed out the repression in Cuba.

He described the Caribbean country as a “failed state.”

We are considering how to help the people of Cuba, but it would require a different circumstance or a guarantee that the government would not take advantage of it, ”he declared.

Regarding this possible help, the president indicated that the United States is prepared to send “significant amounts” of the vaccine against covid-19 to the country.

In this regard, the governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, and the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the United States Senate, Democrat Robert Menéndez, are among the officials who have asked the Biden administration to try to reconnect to Cuba to internet services.

Internet access has been cut off. We are evaluating if we have the technological capacity to restore that access, “Biden said during a press conference.

-With AP information

TENSION GROWS FOR JOURNALIST

The Madrid government demanded that the Cuban government immediately release Camila Acosta, a journalist for the Spanish newspaper ABC.

We not only ask, but we demand the immediate release of Camila Acosta. The only thing I was doing was reporting what is happening in Cuba, about the systematic violation of human rights, ”said Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida.

Acosta was arrested in the demonstrations last Monday, since then her family has no information about her.

Last Wednesday, the International Press Center (CPI) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba denied that ABC has or has had a correspondent in the country.

According to the agency, it has a registry of 152 correspondents from 83 media from 23 accredited countries.

In the case of Spain, “24 correspondents from 12 media are officially accredited,” he said.

–DPA

MEXICAN PLANE LANDS IN HAVANA

A plane of the Mexican Air Force (FAM) with registration FAM3526 traveled yesterday to the city of Havana, Cuba.

The aircraft took off at 9:30 a.m. from Mexico City International Airport (AICM) bound for Havana, where it landed around 12:20 p.m., according to data from the flight tracker company FlightAware.

The Boeing 737-8 returned from the Cuban capital to the island of Cozumel from where it took off again at 6:27 p.m. to arrive again in Mexico City two hours later.

Until the closing of this edition, the Secretariat of National Defense did not have a pronouncement on the activities that this aircraft carried out on the Caribbean island.

This week the plane had remained in the interior of the country, flying from Mexico City to destinations such as Cancun, Villahermosa and Palenque, according to FlightAware.

Activist Agustín Antonetti criticized the flight.

Urgent: A Mexican Air Force plane landed in Cuba. We need explanations from the Mexican government. I ask the politicians of Mexico, several of them follow me, a statement about this situation, we need explanations at the height of a democratic government ”.

–Miriam Paredes and José Guadarrama

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ