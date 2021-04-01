They stole $ 60 thousand dollars hidden in a bag in the “Fashion District” of New York



NYPD is investigating the case.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

The NYPD is searching for a man who stole a duffel bag with $ 60,000 in it at gunpoint in Midtown West, Manhattan.

The suspect allegedly pointed his gun at a 44-year-old tourist from West Palm Beach (Florida) that he was waiting for a friend, the New York Post reported.

The violent robbery happened on the call “Fashion District”, at 270 West 36th St, around 9:30 p.m. Friday, the New York police reported yesterday. It is unknown if the thief knew about the contents of the bag. The victim told detectives that he had so much cash because he had made a business transaction, but he referred the additional inquiries to his lawyer, a police source said.