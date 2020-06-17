The British read in the press that Marko considers it a distraction to talk about racism

Marko did not make the statements attributed to him

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that even today he feels that he is being treated unfairly because of the color of his skin. The Briton has charged Helmut Marko after reading statements attributed to the Austrian, in which he says that talking about racism is a distraction.

The hexacampeón has stirred social networks by sharing his reaction after reading statements by Helmut Marko. They were words that are attributed to the Austrian but have not been verified. Some web portals quote Marko saying that “some pilots are distracted talking about the lives that matter” and point to the German RTL television as a source, however this is a false story that has been removed from the chain portal without explanation .

Lewis has been very active on social media since the death of African American George Floyd in police custody. Today, after reading Marko’s alleged comments, he has cast all the anger he has accumulated over the years about the Red Bull adviser and has revealed that he still feels that he is being treated unfairly because of his skin color.

“Helmut, it gives me deep sadness that you consider it a distraction to fight for the equal treatment of African-American and people of color. I’m quite offended“, he has shared on his social networks.

Lewis wanted to explain to Marko why he sees it necessary to fight for equality today and for this, he recalled gestures such as that of the group of fans who characterized themselves to parody their family in 2008 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The hexacampeón claims that this fight is precisely to end a distraction that has haunted him, as he defends, all his life.

“A distraction for me was the fans who showed up with their faces painted black to make fun of my family during race weekends. A distraction for me was the unnecessary and extra adversity and unfair treatment that I faced as a child , adolescent and even now because of the color of my skin, “Lewis recalled.

In a message clearly directed at Red Bull, Lewis has once again lashed out at the lack of commitment from the rest of the paddock teams and especially from the one led by Christian Horner, whom he criticizes the few African-American employees they have and forces them to wake up and contribute. in the fight for equality.

“I hope this speaks to the few people of color you have on your team, your priorities, and how you view them. Wake up This sport needs to change, Red Bull. African American people’s lives matter, “said Hamilton to finish.

Following the publication of his message on Twitter, the champion has received criticism for not verifying Marko’s statements before reacting to them. Within minutes, Lewis deleted his Twitter message. However, it is still published in his Instagram stories.

