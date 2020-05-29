The payment of life insurance that would be received by the relatives of doctors, nurses and any health worker who died from Covid-19 has not yet been made because the delivery procedures have not been defined, said Recaredo Arias, general director of the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS). Read Major Medical Expenses Insurance, great investment

“We are in the process of processing. Last week all the procedures were refined. Still this week we had a couple of meetings with all the health secretariats of all the states, with their representatives. All the procedures to see how it becomes more expeditious the process has been established in the course of these two weeks.

Compensation for #SeguroDeVida totaled 115 million pesos, that is, 264 thousand pesos per insured, on average. However, the case with the largest amount was 10 million pesos, said Juan Patricio Riveroll, vice president of @AMIS_mx – AMIS (@prensAMIS)

May 28, 2020

“Now that the procedures are perfectly defined, they are going to start to flow very well,” he said in a video conference.

Read How Much Will You Pay For Major Medical Expense Insurance?

Read Boost Mypimes with Export Platform

On May 14, Sofía Belmar, president of the Association, announced at the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that the families of health workers who died between April 1 and August 31, 2020 would receive the payment of life insurance, with resources from the insurance sector only.

In turn, on May 21, AMIS said that in a matter of days the first 50 life insurances, for 50 thousand pesos each, would be delivered to the families of deceased workers and that the process will be in charge of the insurer GNP.

Today, Recaredo Arias reported that within the institutes themselves, the beneficiaries of those who died are taking the process.

“Once they finish it, they will share the documents with us so that in 72 hours we can start making the payments,” he said.

“So far, some payments have been made that are going to be made today, but it is small because we bring a very important amount that is being processed,” he added.

Furthermore, AMIS reported that insurers have so far paid 47 percent of the amount claimed by people with a major medical expense policy who became ill from Covid-19.

So far, they have claimed 605 million pesos for 1,351 cases, of which 55 percent occurred in the City and the State of Mexico. Of the total cases, 84 were deaths. In the case of life insurance, in the last week the number of cases that collected it doubled. So far there are 435 cases for Covid-19 for 115 million pesos altogether.

.