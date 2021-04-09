They steal data from 500 million Linkedin users (and so you can protect yourself)

We leave you some recommendations to make your social networks more secure. (Photo: iStock)

Data of LinkedIn, including public profiles of some members, were extracted and published for sale, according to an investigation by the professional networking site of Microsoft Corp.

The company claimed the incident was not a data breach and data from accounts of private members of the platform was not included, LinkedIn said in a blog post Thursday, adding that the information for sale is a data collection from various websites and companies.

LinkedIn declined to provide further details about the incident, including the number of users affected.

We recommend: The cyber dangers of online classes

They steal 500 million data

CyberNews reported on April 6 that a file of data extracted from 500 million LinkedIn profiles was made available for sale on a popular forum on hackers.

Earlier in the week, Facebook Inc said that “malicious actors” had obtained data before September 2019. “Scratching” profiles using a vulnerability in the platform’s tool to synchronize contacts.

The world’s largest social network did not notify to more than 530 million users whose data was recently obtained and published in a database and it has no plans to do so, a company spokesman said.

Fake job offers

ESET, a computer security company, warned about the exposure of data and alerted about a phishing campaign that targets LinkedIn professionals and uses fake job offers as a decoy.

The information is provided through four files and includes full names, gender, email address, phone number, data about the workplace and professional description, links to LinkedIn profiles and also to other social networks.

On the other hand, a sample file is being offered in exchange for two dollars (just over 40 Mexican pesos) in credits within the forum.

“This information can be used by malicious actors to carry out social engineering attacks. For example, personalized phishing emails that include specific data of the potential victim to convince them that it is something legitimate, to impersonate and try to trick your contacts by creating cloned accounts. In this sense, using the telephone numbers they could also send SMS messages, communicate via WhatsApp or carry out telephone scams ”, explained Josep Albors, ESET specialist.

You were recently alerted to a phishing campaign targeting LinkedIn professionals using fake job postings as a lure.

The fake message includes a malicious ZIP file and they try to convince potential victims to open it and finally download the malware onto the victim’s computer.

The use of LinkedIn by criminals to contact their victims is not new.

Last year ESET alerted how other spy groups launched attacks on military and aerospace companies using social engineering via LinkedIn.

“Therefore, this type of information can be of value for different criminal profiles, some more sophisticated, but especially for scammers,” added Tony Anscombe, Chief Security Evangelist at ESET. (With information from Reuters)

Sexting? These are the risks

What can you do to protect your account?

Eset makes the following recommendations

Using unique passwords for each account Multi-step authentication Good security software If you can’t remember passwords or create unique and complex passwords, consider a password manager