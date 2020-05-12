The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 caused thousands of companies from different technological sectors to sharpen their pencils and rearm their strategies in order to face the different economic commitments and obligations.

In this context, a global unicorn that arrived in the country a few months ago and intensified its recruitment rhythm with the aim of recruiting the best local talents and continuing its remarkable growth.

Is about Wildlife studios, one of the world’s biggest video game developers who, last February, arrived in Argentina and has new offices -worn- in the Libertador Business Center, located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Nunez.

In its last round of financing, this giant of Brazilian origin who started operations with just US $ 100, got no less than $ 60 million, and became a new unicorn reaching a valuation of $ 1.3 billion.

Look also

Two Argentine companies were the big winners in the midst of the crisis. How much the shares grew.

The Series A investment round was led by the American fund Benchmark Capital, the same group that injected capital into Twitter, Snapchat, Uber and WeWork, among other giants.

But in addition to Benchmark, Wildlife Studios was supported by five other angel investors: Hugo Barra, vice president of Virtual Reality of Facebook; Javier Olivan, Facebook Product Manager; Micky Malka, partner of Ribbit Capital; Ric Elias, co-founder and CEO of Red Ventures; and Divesh Makan, partner of ICONIQ Capital.

During the period of mandatory social isolation, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wildlife Studios experienced a 40% to 50% increase in their game downloads, allowing you to register one of your best weeks in company history in terms of turnover.

Arrival in Argentina

The mobile gaming company decided to expand its reach with the search for new talents in Latin America and, mainly, in Argentina, where intends to develop one of its largest engineering centers.

Before the start of the pandemic, Wildlife Studios planned to open more than 100 vacancies for its offices in Buenos Aires and San Pablo (Brazil) in the first quarter of the year.. In total, it had 480 employees globally, but now it already has 620 people working. That is to say, added 140 professionals during the quarantine.

Specifically in Argentina, the company recruited a total of 19 talents to its team in recent weeks remotely..

The offices of Wildlife Studios in Brazil. In Argentina they are very similar



but they could not yet be released due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Most of them are in technical positions. From the company they highlighted The incorporation of Martín Pozzer as Senior Engineering Director, and that previously worked more than 12 years at MercadoLibre.

Martín Pozzer, new Director of Senior Engineering

In the company founded by Marcos Galperin, Pozzer began his career as an Assistant / Trainee Developer until reaching the position of Senior Director of Fraud Prevention, in which he directed the team in charge of Machine Learning initiatives. Further, He was technical leader in several projects such as single sign on, authentication and API authorization. and other security related products.

In addition to Pozzer, Wildlife also added Ariel Jolo as Sr. Manager of the company’s Tech Branding.

Before joining Wildlife, Jolo created Sysarmy, the systems community. He also brings experience from two leading Silicon Valley companies, MuleSoft and Medallia.where he served as Talent Marketing Manager and Employer Branding Manager, respectively. In turn, he is one of the organizers of the Nerdearla technology event and also of AdminFest.

What do you need?

Personnel selection is based on disruptive profiles, mostly software engineers, machine learning specialists and data scientists, among others, to join the Engineering and Data Science Area.

At present, a Data Scientist position receives a salary of up to $ 99,000 per month in Argentina, according to the job search site Glassdoor.

Those interested in being part of the first global engineering hub of Wildlife Studios, can do click here.

Darío Simonassi, VP of Engineering at Wildlife Studios, explained that “the decision to arrive in Argentina was strategic“

“We seek to harness the potential of national talent, with the aim of strengthening the global business from a local office. We need experts capable of developing algorithms that automate processes“he detailed Darío Simonassi, with a past as Vice President of Engineering and Development of IT Product of MercadoLibre.

In Argentina, the firm intends to focus on creating software to optimize the user experience and the quality of games.

But they would also use the resources to generate support, launch and expand distribution channels.

From the firm they explained that The final amount of the investment to be made in the country has not yet been defined, specifying that the investment will increase as operations scale, expand and consolidate your long-term strategy. In this sense, they highlighted that “they do not have any budget restrictions“

Among the vacant positions are: Data Scientist, Ingenieros at Backend, Tech Recruiters, Ingenieros at Site Reliability, Sr. Engineer Manager, Data Engineer, among other.

According to Glassdoor, some of the current salary values ​​are as follows: Project Engineers (Backend) $ 87,000; Senior Engineer Manager $ 245,000, and Data Engineer, $ 79,000.

The History of Wildlife Studios

With its arrival in Argentina, Wildlife Studios became the second Brazilian unicorn installed in the country, just behind the software developer TOTVS.

But the Wildlife Studios story began far from the current success. In 2011, the firm was born in the kitchen of the brothers Víctor and Arthur Lazarte, two young entrepreneurs, 33 and 35 years old, with a formal investment of US $ 100.

Jonathan Leibiusky and Darío Simonassi, two other Argentines



already present in the development of Wildlife Studios in the country

From that kitchen, the Lazarte brothers –Former executives of J.P. Morgan and Boston Consulting Group and with academic training at Harvard Business School– they went to a small studio located in the city ​​of san pablo, where Wildlife Studios started out calling itself TFG (Top Free Games).

Since its inception, the company has sought to show itself as a free option for players, contrary to the majority, which developed paid game offers.

Despite the increase in downloads, over time, the fact that the games were free ceased to be a differential in the market, so the founders and the management team knew that they had to bring about a change.

“There came a time when they saw that growth should take place from the institutional point of view, which is why the executives set out to create a new brand. One that will represent its founders, its essence, values ​​and goals. They sought to make the brand attractive to players, employees and potential hires around the world, representing our nature: we are tenacious young people, willing to take risks to be disruptive and set trends in the technology industry. They did it and that’s how Wildlife was born ”, explained Simonassi.

With this vision, Wildlife Studios started down a slow path to achieving industry and general public recognition.

From that humble origin, the company became one of the top 10 mobile video game developers on the planet.

As it did?

In eight years, the firm released more than 60 games, including hits such as Sniper 3D, Colorfy, War Machines, among others, have already been downloaded by almost 2 billion users in 115 countries.

This allowed him to Over the past two years, the company will experience average exponential growth of up to 80% per year.

In 2019, Wildlife Studios released the game Zooba, which quickly became a sensation among mobile gamers.

But this was not the only success of the year: also launched Tennis Clash, a game that had 300,000 downloads per day during its first weeks, ranking within the top 10 games downloaded in more than 150 countries.

Likewise, It was selected by the Google Play Store as one of the 5 best competitive games of 2019, establishing itself as one of the most popular mobile games in the world..

Last year, the company also managed to double the number of downloads: between 2011 and 2018 they had achieved a billion downloads and in only 2019 they obtained the same amount.

The new challenges

At present, Wildlife Studios has some 620 employees in six offices located around the planet: Dublin (Ireland), San Pablo (Brazil), San Francisco (United States), Irvine (United States), Palo Alto (United States), and Buenos Aires (Argentina ). But the intention is to have a staff of 800 employees by the end of the year.

Aware of the short supply of these professionals in the Argentine labor market, the firm aims to differentiate itself from the competition and offer a proposal that is attractive to employees.