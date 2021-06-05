They start to stop wearing their mask; in some areas of the CDMX they relax sanitary measures

MEXICO CITY. Given the decrease in indicators of the pandemic due to covid-19 such as hospitalizations and percentage of positivity in tests, in some areas of the capital sanitary measures have been relaxed.

In the Historical CenterHundreds of people came to shop, eat in a restaurant or go for a walk. Around 2:00 p.m., national and foreign tourists walked through Francisco I. Madero without face masks, it was observed on a tour, they even passed in front of police elements who did not invite them to maintain this measure that is mandatory to enter any establishment.

In the heat of the Historic Center, entire families walked without masks, some ate in the streets.

It seems very risky to know that we are out of danger, both we and the authorities are trusting each other, this has not ended, but it seems that the message that the government is projecting us is to go out and celebrate and that could lead to more human losses, if the government is not aware of this, we as thinking citizens have to be, ”said Armado Garrido, a lawyer who was walking around the place.

On another tour of the Zona Rosa a low number of visitors was observed During yesterday afternoon, there were no significant crowds and the employees in the area attributed it to the fact that rain was registered throughout the afternoon since it is not a fortnight.

In the vicinity of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, on Presidente Masaryk avenue, the restaurants, bars and cafeterias had a regular influx of consumers.

Last Friday as it was a fortnight, it was fine, but today it is very quiet, people are walking because it is from the area, and also the rain and the votes seem to scare them, ”said Rafael, a man who works as valet parking,

To the south of the city, in the center of Coyoacán, the rain also intimidated city dwellers and establishments they had few diners. People were observed walking without masks in front of the Parroquia de San Juan Bautista, in the Centenario garden.

* In the following link you will find the latest news