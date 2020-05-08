Mexican auto parts companies, which in the country are considered non-essential due to the emergency by Covid-19, have already restarted operations in countries in Asia, Europe and South America, while in Mexico they wait for the Government to allow them to do the same to not slowing the supply chain to the United States and Canada. Read AMLO: If a company goes bankrupt, businessmen assume, there will be no bailout

These companies represent joint exports in Mexico for about $ 100 billion annually. One of them is Nemak, the giant producer of aluminum components, which in Europe, except for Russia, has already fully resumed operations in Germany, Austria, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, while in Asia it did so in China and Turkey. It also partially reopened in the US, Canada, Argentina and Brazil.

In Mexico, auto parts companies are considered non-essential. Photo: Reforma

“We have already restarted in China and other countries and, due to the strong sanitary measures applied in our plants and offices, to date we have not had anyone infected. The same thing we are doing in Mexico and that is why we are seeking to be allowed to reopen here” , exposed Armando Tamez, CEO of the company.

He said that in a staggered way this Thursday the 11 thousand workers that it has in Mexico will begin a compulsory process of training and health protocols. Versions indicate that the company plans to resume operations on May 14, although Tamez said they will have to wait for the federal government to give the “green light” to the entire automotive sector.

Other companies that have also reactivated their plants outside of Mexico are Katcon Global, producer of catalytic converters and emission exhaust systems, and Draxton, a subsidiary of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, which produces highly complex iron and aluminum components for brake systems, engine and chassis.

Carlos Turner González, CEO of Katcon Global, stressed that its four plants in China and the one they have in Korea already operate normally.

Right now we are (also) partially open in Poland and Germany, “he added.

In the event that the federal government lengthens the restart of automotive activity, a major component producer in Nuevo León, who asked to omit his name, warned of the possibility of being replaced by other suppliers in the United States and Canada.

“We do have that risk or have penalties if they are considered essential there. Force majeure clauses could enter into a legal debate.”

States are enlisted

Meanwhile, Martín Orozco, Governor of Aguascalientes, informed that the protocols are ready so that when the federal government instructs the implementation of the automotive sector, that state and the region (Jalisco, Querétaro, Guanajuato and San Luis Potosí) are found ready.

For now, starting next week, the Aguascalientes Health Services Institute will hold meetings with authorities of the assembly plants to jointly design the practices that will be implemented.

With information from Mayolo López

