04/07/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Chelsea, PSV or Milan striker, Ruud gullit, confessed that his dismissal as Chelsea manager in 1998 was a painful situation, as he told Bein Sports: “They said they fired me because I was going to Amsterdam too much, to parties. But it wasn’t like that. I was surprised, they stabbed me in the back in an incredible way”.

The Dutchman had to travel a lot to his country of origin to visit his mother, who at that time suffered from cancer: “My mother was ill: she had breast cancer. I went to Holland many times to be with her. If you see your mother in the hospital, with cancer, you are sad and depressed”. “It was a bad experience, I loved her very much and did not want to leave because it was depressing,” he admitted.

He was international up to 66 times with the Netherlands absolute took over the reins of Chelsea in the summer of 1996 as player-coach and he won the FA Cup in his first season assuming this responsibility. Despite playing up to 73 games and taking the team to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, where they fell by the minimum against Arsenal, the blue board decided to do without their services: “Later I found out why they fired me. At that moment I didn’t understand.”.

Historic Dutch playmaker

Ruud Gullit is one of the historical players of the Dutch national team. An important player in teams like PSV, Chelsea or AC Milan, among others, his virtues as a midfielder made the big European clubs fall in love. With 492 official matches as a player during his sporting career, the Dutchman scored 189 goals and distributed 82 assists.