The attacker who hit the mayor of Bruges, Belgium, in the neck, was arrested and the federal police have opened an investigation for « attempted murder »

. –

Brussels.- The mayor of bruges (West of Belgium), Dirk De fauw, It was stabbed this Saturday morning in your city and your aggressor has been arrested, reported the Belgian francophone public channel RTBF.

The Flemish Christian Democrat is stable but is currently undergoing an operation, as the Flanders public network VRT also points out.

The aggressor de de fauw, who caught the ruler in the neck, was arrested and the Federal Police has opened an investigation for « attempted murder », according to the Belgian agency, which quotes the West Flanders Prosecutor’s Office.

At the moment there is no more information about the circumstances in which the event occurred.