Braulio Carbajal

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 1, 2020, p. twenty

Before the return to the new normal, which begins in Mexico today, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) announced global protocols that include strict hygiene and disinfection standards that will allow the resumption of activities at airports, airlines and operators.

In a statement, Gloria Guevara, the organization’s president, explained that the measures were designed by representatives of that industry based on the standards of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Prevention.

In addition, he continued, they were developed in coordination with members of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Council of Airports (ACI), in order to provide safe environments in airports and airlines.

Among the measures to be followed include deep cleaning of facilities, personnel with protective equipment, reduction of physical contact through the use of technology in procedures, scanners and strict food hygiene measures.

For Guevara, these guidelines reflect the new face of tourism. In addition, they seek to generate confidence and the prompt reactivation of the sector, as well as the recovery of jobs and to compensate the enormous losses caused by the fall in tourism due to the pandemic.

According to IATA estimates, the loss of revenue for the global airline industry is $ 314 billion and for Latin America more than $ 18 billion. The agency predicts that the sector will take until 2023 to recover the 2019 level.

For Alexandre de Juniac, CEO of IATA, the Covid-19 represents a game-changer for the travel and tourism sector, requiring an improved health and safety approach to protect travelers and the workforce. Aviation is the business of freedom and it is vital to allow it to restart safely.

Angela Gittens, director of the Airports Council International, said that a balanced recovery will depend on collaboration between key participants.

