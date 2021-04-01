They spread a rumor that Eiza González will play Hawkgirl in the DCEU

Eiza González is a Mexican actress who has managed to make her way in Hollywood in a solid way, getting involved in numerous productions of great weight. At just 31 years old, she is in one of the best moments of her career, but in the future things could come even brighter for her. Through social networks, rumors about the introduction of Eiza in the DC Extended Universe. In what role? Nothing more and nothing less than Shiera Sanders Hall, better known as Hawkgirl. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

We all know Eiza began his career at Televisa. He got his first major starring role in Lola, once upon a time, the Mexican remake of the Argentine soap opera Floricienta. As time went by, he got other roles on the small screen, but his dreams went much further than the local ones. She ventured to the United States and soon achieved her goals, becoming a recognized Hollywood actress. Now the rumors revolve around her and they maintain that she is about to become the Hawkgirl of the DCEU. But how sure can we be of its veracity?

Various media have spoken about the possible choice of Eiza Gonzalez as Falcon Girl, based mostly on Twitter posts that do not actually have an official statement from Warner Bros. or some other source of weight, so we cannot be sure about the arrival of the beautiful actress to the Extended Universe of DC … but what a dream come true would be, not only for her, but also for her countless fans. the actress herself published a tweet in which she simply writes “no”, which could be a response to the rumors of the last hours.

We invite you to read: Zack Snyder’s Justice League fans leave negative reviews of Godzilla vs. Kong

Eiza González’s most recent film is Godzilla vs. Kong, which is having surprising success on the billboard. Yesterday it appeared on the HBO Max service so that subscribers can have access to it if they do not want to go out to theaters. The reviews have been mostly positive and mark it as the best movie that the MonsterVerse has offered us so far. Among his other outstanding works we have Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%, Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%, Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55% and more recently Don’t worry, I take care of you – 75%.

Meanwhile, the DC Extended Universe continues to advance slowly but surely. His most recent installment was Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film that has been very well received around the world and that now has fans demanding the return of the director for more adventures with the superheroes that he shaped with his vision. So far Warner has shown no interest in continuing to work with the filmmaker, but the truth is that Hollywood is very unpredictable, so anything could happen in the future.

Will we see Hawkgirl in the DCEU soon? Rumors also suggest that it could appear in Shazam 2, but there is nothing certain at the moment. The Billy Batson sequel will come later, but some other films in the series need to hit theaters sooner. Are better times coming for DC superheroes alongside Warner Bros.?

You may also be interested in: Promising Young Woman director to write script for DC’s Zatanna