They spit at them, yell at them, attack them: Chinese Americans fear for their safety

Yuanyuan Zhu was walking to his gym in San Francisco on March 9, thinking that this exercise routine might be the last in a while, when he realized that a man was yelling at him. He yelled insults at him about China. Then, a bus passed, as she recalls, and the man yelled at the vehicle: “Run them over.”.

She tried to keep her distance, but when the light changed, she had to wait next to him at the crosswalk. He could sense how he was staring at her. And then suddenly, she felt the man’s saliva falling on her face and her favorite sweater.

Shocked, Zhu, who is 26 years old and moved to the United States from China five years ago, ran the rest of the way to the gym. She found a corner where no one could see her and wept silently.

“That person didn’t look weird or angry or anything, you know?“He said about who tormented her. “He just looked like a normal person.”

As the coronavirus turns life in the United States upside down, Chinese Americans face a double threat. Not only are they dealing like everyone else with how to avoid the virus, but they are also struggling with mounting racism in the form of verbal and physical attacks. Other Asian Americans – with families from Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Burma and elsewhere – also face threats by being bundled with Chinese Americans by intolerance that doesn’t recognize the difference.

In interviews over the past week, more than twenty Asian Americans across the country said they were afraid of going to the supermarket, traveling alone on the subway or bus, of letting their children play outside. Many commented that they have been yelled at in public, as a sudden spasm of hatred has emerged reminiscent of what Muslim Americans faced after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

However, unlike in 2001, when then-President George W. Bush urged tolerance of Muslim Americans, this time President Donald Trump uses language that Asian Americans claim to incite racist attacks.

Trump and his Republican allies insist on calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” which runs counter to the guidelines of the World Health Organization regarding not using geographic locations to name diseases, since doing so has had repercussions in the past.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he called the virus “Chinese” to combat the disinformation campaign orchestrated by Beijing officials who claimed that the United States Army was the source of the outbreak. He dismissed the concern that his language might have an effect.

“If they keep using those terms, the kids are going to learn them,” said Tony Du, an epidemiologist in Howard County, Maryland, who fears for his son, 8-year-old Larry. “They are going to nickname my 8-year-old ‘Chinese virus’. That’s serious“

Du said he posted on Facebook that “this is the darkest day in my more than twenty years of living in the United States,” referring to Trump’s insistence on using the term.

Although there is no hard data yet, researchers and activist groups in favor of Asian Americans indicate that there has been a sudden increase in verbal and physical attacks reported to newspapers and helplines.

San Francisco State University discovered a 50 percent increase in the number of informative articles related to coronavirus and discrimination against Asians between February 9 and March 7. Lead researcher Russell Jeung, a professor of Asian American studies, said the figures represented only “the tip of the iceberg” because only the most outrageous cases are likely to be reported by the media.

Jeung has collaborated in creating a website in six Asian languages ​​to gather first-hand experiences; About 150 cases have been reported on the site since it went online last Thursday.

No one is immune to being attacked. Edward Chew, director of the emergency department of a large hospital in Manhattan, is at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus. He said that in the past few weeks, he has noticed that people try to cover his nose and mouth with their shirts when they are near him..

In his spare time, Chew has been purchasing protective gear, such as goggles and protective visors, for his staff in case they end up in the hospital where he works. He said Wednesday night at Home Depot, with his cart full of Tyvek-branded sun visors, masks, and overalls, he was harassed by three men in their 20s, who then followed him into the parking lot.

“I have heard from other Asians who have been attacked by this, but when you personally experience being ridiculed, you really feel it,” he said the next day.

Attacks have also become physical.

In the San Fernando Valley, California, a 16-year-old Asian-American teenager was attacked at school by bullies who accused him of having a coronavirus. He was sent to the emergency room to check if he had suffered a concussion.

In New York City, a woman wearing a face mask was kicked and beaten at a subway station in Manhattan, and a man in Queens was followed to a bus stop, where he was yelled at and hit in the head in front of her 10 year old son.

People have been quick to take steps to protect themselves. A man created a Facebook group to organize a buddy system for Asians in New York who are afraid to take the subway alone. Armory owners in the Washington, D.C. area said they have seen a sudden increase in the number of Chinese-Americans who are buying weapons for the first time.

At Engage Armament in Rockville, Maryland, the majority of gun buyers in the first two weeks of March were Chinese-American or Chinese, according to owner Andy Raymond.

More than a fifth of Rockville’s residents are of Asian descent, and Raymond says buyers with Korean and Vietnamese descent were not unusual. However, Raymond notes that he is amazed at the number of Chinese customers – particularly green card holders from mainland China – who started coming in a few weeks ago, a group that was previously uncommon to buy from his store.

“They came nonstop, it’s something I’ve never seen“, said.

Du tries to keep hope. He spends his weekends training to become a volunteer for Maryland emergency medical workers. It is part of a group of Chinese-American scientists who organized a GoFundMe account to raise money for protective equipment for hospital workers in the area. In three days, they raised more than $ 55,000, almost all through small donations.

However, he said he was afraid of the chaos that could ensue if the death toll in the United States rises significantly.

Asians born in the United States experience a sudden sensation of being watched that is as uncomfortable as it is unknown.

“It’s a look of contempt,” said Chil Kong, a Korean-American theater director in Maryland. “It is as if they asked:‘ How dare you exist in my world? You are a reminder of this disease and you don’t belong in my world. “

He added: “It is especially difficult when you grow up here and hope that this world is also yours. But we no longer live in that world. That world no longer exists. ”

