In massive events, between campaign closings, government reports and festivals popularly called “AMLOfest” and in which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is the central figure, just over 36 million pesos of the treasury have been paid.

In a review carried out by El Universal, it was found that from the end of the campaign in June 2018 to April 5 of this year, when López Obrador presented his latest government report, the businesswoman Yazmín Adriana Bolaños López has been handed the majority of these contracts. This amount does not include the total expense that the government disbursed in the inauguration of the President on December 1, 2018, which totaled more than 41 million pesos, because, in addition to the celebration in the Zócalo, it was also invested in the banquet that was given in the National Palace to more than 100 guests, as well as in their lodging and transfer.

Among the contracts consulted on the Compranet platform, it was found that for the closing of the campaign at the Azteca Stadium, carried out on June 27, 2018, various entrepreneurs – among them Bolaños López – were paid a total of 3.5 million, while for the Eight million 975 thousand 649 pesos were allocated to the festival that was organized in the Zócalo at its inauguration.

Further, In the event of July 1, 2019 in the Zócalo, when a year of his electoral victory was celebrated, three million 390 thousand pesos were invested, according to contract 2095376.

For the celebration of the cry for independence on September 15 of last year, the businesswoman Bolaños López was given 13.5 million pesos. Meanwhile, for the “AMLOfest” of December 1, 2019, also in the Zócalo of the capital, four million 441 thousand pesos were paid.

At 2020 events the Presidency Office has also awarded him other contracts. On Army Day, the Presidency held an event in the Zócalo, which was led by President López Obrador. The music festival – in which La Sonora Dinamita participated – had a cost of two million 905 thousand 320 pesos and the contract was awarded by direct award again to Bolaños López.

In his latest government report, carried out on April 5, in which López Obrador announced the economic recovery plan after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic 82 thousand 900 pesos were paid, again to Yazmín Adriana Bolaños López, despite the fact that there were no guests and the Executive only read the report in front of cameramen and photographers in the Court of Honor of the National Palace.

Dinner with chipilín tamales

Furthermore, between January and April, when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in Mexico, the Presidency of the Republic spent more than half a million pesos on dinners and commemorative events, as well as on the payment of paintings and the adaptation of museum rooms in National Palace.

On the night of February 12, López Obrador offered a dinner to more than 100 of the most important businessmen in Mexico, to request their support in the purchase of six million tickets for the raffle of the commercial value of the Presidential Plane TP01. Those present tasted chipilín and chocolate tamales.

At dinner a letter was distributed in which businessmen were voluntarily invited to commit to the purchase of the cubs, and whose option ranged from 20,000 to 200,000 tickets. According to the file with number AD-SN-006-20, the Presidency Office signed a contract with the company Almero Graphics for a comprehensive service of this event, for which it paid 159 thousand 100 pesos.

In contract 2255862, it is reported that for the celebration of the death anniversary of Francisco I. Madero and José María Pino Suárez, held in the National Palace, Yazmín Adriana Bolaños López was paid a total of 124,220 pesos.

They pay 120 thousand pesos for painting by Lázaro Cárdenas

Contract AD-002-007-20 indicates that an oil portrait of General Lázaro Cárdenas del Río – grandfather of Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, chief adviser to President López Obrador – the federal agency paid 120,000 pesos to the muralist Ernesto Río. It is detailed that the contract began on February 19 and ended a month later, on March 19.

Meanwhile, for the comprehensive service for the habilitation, adaptation and conditioning of the Madero room, in the National Palace, the Presidency of the Republic paid 119 thousand 380 pesos to the company Gráficos S.A. de C.V.

